Driver ‘endangered countless lives’ by driving lorry wrong way down M18 motorway near Doncaster

A driver who ‘endangered countless lives through his reckless and dangerous actions’ by driving the wrong way of the M18 motorway in Doncaster.

John Taylor, of Riverside Traveller Park, Kirkhouse Green, was jailed for 28 months fo dangerous driving, breaching a suspended sentence and assaulting police officer after pleading guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

John Taylor

Taylor was driving a 7.5 ton lorry on Fishlake Nab when he failed to stop for offices.

He then reversed into the police car several times before driving off in the direction of the M18.

The 30-year-old drove into oncoming traffic and performed several U-turns on the Sheffield-bound carriageway.

Investigating officer Det Con William McClean said: “He endangered countless lives that day through his reckless and dangerous actions.

“He put responsible road users at risk not only whilst in the vehicle, but by dumping the lorry and then running through three lanes of traffic on a busy motorway.”

Taylor was found a short time later hiding in a caravan where officers arrested him.

Det Con McClean said: “One of the police officers involved in the pursuit suffered minor injuries that day, thankfully no members of the public or drivers were harmed as a result of his actions.

“We are pleased with the sentence he has received and hope that it acts as a deterrent for anyone else who drives dangerously on our roads.”