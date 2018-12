A major Sheffield road will be closed tomorrow while it is resurfaced.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said Blackstock Road will be closed from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Tuesday, December 11.

Blackstock Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

The closure will be in place between the junctions with Spotswood Road and Hemsworth Road while the works are carried out.

Anyone needing access should speak to the teams on-site, Amey said.