Murderer of Rotherham mum Alena Grlakova ‘returned to scene where body was dumped’ after killing

Detectives believe the murderer of Rotherham mum-of-four Alena Grlakova dumped her body in a stream and then returned to the scene afterwards.

Det Chf Insp Mark Oughton said the naked body of Alena Grlakova was ‘well concealed’ when it was found in a stream bed behind the Fitzwilliam Arms pub, Parkgate, Rotherham, on Monday.

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, pictured with a jumper identical to the one Alena was wearing on the night she was murdered. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

The 38-year-old, originally from Slovakia, had last been seen just outside the pub on Taylors Lane on Boxing Day 2018.

READ MORE: Inquest due to be opened into death of Rotherham murder victim Alena Grlakova

The detective said Alena was wearing a distinctive black sweater with the words ‘little black sweat’ on them, black bottoms with white stripes down the side, black flip flops and hair extensions – all of which he said had been dumped in the area.

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton said: “I believe that there will be information within the local community that is vital to my inquiry and I believe that the offender may well have returned to the area.

Bouquets of flowers have been left at the scene.

“In this area there is playing field and a football playing court. Have you seen anyone acting suspiciously between December 26 up until when Alena’s body was found on Monday.”

READ MORE: Detectives investigating murder of Rotherham mum seek man who wished victim ‘merry Christmas’ hours before last sighting

DCI Oughton again refused to reveal how the body had been concealed but added he believed it had been there since ‘late December’.

He said the area was searched when Alena was first reported missing in January, a review was then carried out, and it was searched again this week.

Officers carrying out searches for evidence.

He said: “I perfectly understand people’s concerns about Alena’s body not being found when this area was searched and all I am prepared to say at this moment in time is that the body was concealed.”

Officers remain at the scene carrying out searches for evidence and the playing field and football pitches remain cordoned off.

READ MORE: This is why Sheffield schoolchildren will march through the city centre today

DCI Oughton said officers were granted an extension to keep a 45-year-old man, being questioned on suspicion of Alena’s murder, in custody.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident 453 of April 8 or the incident room on 01709 443540.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.