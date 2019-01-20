Officers spend weekend at Ice Sheffield in search for missing teenager Pamela Horvathova

The desperate search for missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova, who has not been seen for more than four weeks, is continuing.

Detectives confirmed yesterday that she was last seen at Ice Sheffield on December 19 after being able to corroborate CCTV footage from the Coleridge Road venue.

Did you see Pamela at Ice Sheffield?

Officers have spent the weekend at the venue quizzing visitors and assking if they had seen the Sheffield College student.

READ MORE: Salmon found in the River Don in Sheffield

Supt McCurry urgently appealed for information from anyone who may have been at Ice Sheffield at the same time.

He said: “We now know that Pamela attended at Ice Sheffield. Pamela attended a college event, sometime on December 19.

“We’d like to know how Pamela arrived here. Who was she with? And also, how did she leave? What time did she leave?

READ MORE: Anger as motorists report long delays at Meadowhall M1 junction

“If you have any images of Pamela at the event, leaving the event, please make those images available to the investigation.

“You will see an increased police presence in the vicinity, as a result of this latest information. This is now the last sighting of Pamela.

“We would like to remind the public, that we just want to ensure that Pamela is safe and well.

“Pamela, if you’re reading this: please contact the police. We just want to ensure that you are okay.”

Supt McCurry confirmed officers were treating her disappearance as a ‘critical incident’.

READ MORE: Tom Bell murder – Everything we know so far as detectives arrest duo in connection with killing of Doncaster boxer

Angela Foulkes, Sheffield College chief executive and principal, said: “We are extremely concerned about Pamela and are working closely with South Yorkshire Police to appeal for her safe return.

“I want to urge anyone with any information to contact the police. Pamela, if you see this appeal, we want you to know that we are very worried about you and are here to support you. Please get in touch with the police straight away.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24. If you see Pamela, call 999 immediately.