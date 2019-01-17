Police warn people not to approach wanted Barnsley man

Police have warned the public not to approach a Barnsley man wanted in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour.

Martin Philip Short, 32, of Thurnscoe, is wanted by police for a number of offences.

Martin Philip Short

He is described as white, around 5ft 5ins, of medium build, with short dark hair.

Short has a 2cm scar on his face and the letters MJ tattooed on his neck. He also has a dragon tattoo on his chest.

He also has links to the Goldthorpe and Leeds areas.

Police warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but call 999.

If you have any other information, call police on 101, quoting incident 899 of December 31.

Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.