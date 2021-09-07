Protest planned in Sheffield after Roy 'Chubby' Brown's show at City Hall is axed

The 76-year-old stand up comedian, whose real name is Royston Vasey, was due to perform in the city in January 22, but the show was dropped from the City Hall’s calendar following complaints over the nature of the comic’s material.

Announcing the decision to cancel the gig, Sheffield City Trust’s chief executive, Andrew Snelling, said ‘we don’t believe this show reflects Sheffield City Trust values’.

He added: “We understand that some people will be disappointed with our decision but we must uphold the standards and values that we promote and expect across our venues.”

Roy 'Chubby' Brown's show in Sheffield has been axed (Photo: Getty)

A petition objecting to the show being axed has been signed by more than 23,000 people.

And on Friday, September 10, a protest is to be held outside Sheffield City Hall in objection to the decision.

Haley Madden, who set up the petition, posted details of the protest online.

She said: “On the 10th September at 10am, I have been informed of a protest commencing outside the Sheffield City Hall.

“I will also be in attendance with the organisers too.

“Anyone who is able to attend are more than welcome to come along too, the more Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown fans the merrier.

“The organisers and myself hope to see you there, lets do this for Chubby.”

The comedian posted on Facebook of his ‘disappointment and sadness’ at the decision to axe his show.

He said: “At first I had a sense of anger and disbelief but on reflection I now feel just disappointment and sadness with the decision and the way things are going generally.