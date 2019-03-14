Ram raiders strike at Sheffield designer clothing shop

Ram raiders drove a car into the shutters of a Sheffield clothing shop and stole a quantity of designer clothing.

The incident happened at Harrison Clothing, Ecclesall Road, at around 3.35am on Thursday.

Harrison, Ecclesall Road. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Man arrested over sex attacks on Doncaster women was found with screwdriver

Police said the suspects drove a car to damage shutters and force entry to the shop.

READ MORE: Number of empty homes rises by hundreds in Sheffield

They then stole a quantity of designer clothing before the suspects left the scene.

READ MORE: These are the worst areas in Sheffield for dog fouling

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 75 of March 14 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.