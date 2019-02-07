Sheffield police chief ‘forever grateful’ for help in finding missing teenager Pamela Horvathova 

A 'tremendous amount’ of police resources were involved in the search for Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova who was found after being missing from home for 50 days.

Supt Paul McCurry held a press conference to thank the public and media for their help during the search for the Sheffield College student.

Supt Paul McCurry speaking to the media. Picture: Chris Etchells.

The 16-year-old was found at an address in the city at 2.30pm on Wednesday, having been missing since December 19.

Supt McCurry said: “There were two things unique about this case. The first was the amount of media appeals that we have done and I am very grateful for that support.

"The second thing is we have put a tremendous amount of resource into finding Pamela. However, we will put a significant amount of resources into every single missing person enquiry where it is deemed a high risk.”

The officer said Pamela, of the Roma Slovak community, was being cared for by specially-trained officers but said he couldn’t disclose any further information about the circumstances of her disappearance.

Supt McCurry said: “Pamela is now safe and well is being supported by specially-trained officers. Those officers will now work with her to understand the full circumstances of her disappearance.

"This will take time and must be handled very carefully. I am sure you will all understand that our focus must be on Pamela's wellbeing and so we will not be providing any further updates in this regard.”

Pamela was missing for seven weeks after last being seen at iceSheffield on December 19.

The Darnall 16-year-old was the subject of a huge missing persons investigation, involving dozens of officers and multiple appeals to the Roma community in Sheffield and Slovakia.

Supt McCurry said Pamela's family were ‘absolutely delighted’ that she had been found.

He said: “Pamela was found as a direct result of the public getting involved in this investigation and I will be forever grateful for the public's support in helping us find Pamela.

“I want to take this opportunity to say thank you and express the gratitude of South Yorkshire Police and Pamela's family in ensuring that a young woman was returned to safety as soon as possible.”