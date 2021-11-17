Police activity in Woodthorpe, Sheffield, where a man was stabbed to death earlier this year.

Operation Sceptre is a “week of targeted activity to tackle knife crime” across South Yorkshire, with officers in Sheffield involved.

Operations are planned to “disrupt criminal activity and knife crime”.

South Yorkshire Police said the force will also be highlighting the impact knife crime can have on families and communities.

The force said: “Operation Sceptre returns to South Yorkshire for a week of targeted activity to tackle knife crime.

“Operation Sceptre is a nationwide week of intensive action which focuses on raising awareness of knife crime and police activity to tackle the issue.

“Across South Yorkshire this week we will be taking part in targeted activity and operations to disrupt criminal activity and knife crime. We will also be raising awareness of knife crime and the devastating effects it can have on families and the wider community.

“Although this week there is heightened activity for Operation Sceptre, this work continues throughout the year every day. We have dedicated teams that look to disrupt this activity that work 24/7 to educate and stop knife crime in our communities.”

As part of the week of action, weapons can be handed in at ‘amnesty bins’ across South Yorkshire.

In Sheffield, the bins can be found at Mossway Police Station,Ecclesfield Police Station, Snig Hill Police Station and on

Fretson Green, Manor.

South Yorkshire Police added: “We are all too aware of the consequences and impact knife crime can have on individuals, their families and the wider communities.

“Knife crime and violent crime continuities to be a priority for us and we are making progress to tackle this issue.

“We have dedicated teams that carry out targeted enforcement every day throughout the year. These teams work to disrupt criminal activity and remove weapons from the streets. Their work Includes stop searches, vehicle checks, warrants and high visibility patrols.

“Our local neighbourhood teams work with the community to locate and seize weapons, make arrests for possession of knives and other banned weapons and disrupt the drug supply networks. This is particularly important, as we know there are clear links between violent crime and drug supply.

“A vital part of our work is through education. Educating younger people about the dangers of carrying knives and encouraging parents to speak to their children about the consequences of this. We work closely with schools and community groups who are able to share these messages and prevent these issues from happening in the first place.

Recent and tragic cases have shown how vital it is for us to work with young people about the consequences of carrying a knife and how one decision can change the rest of their lives.

New figures have revealed that 1,000 people have ended up in hospital after stabbings in South Yorkshire over the last decade.

Between April 2012 and March this year, there were around 1,210 admissions of patients from the South Yorkshire policing area following an assault with a sharp object, according to data from NHS Digital.

Of those, around 36 per cent involved people aged under 25.