The boys, who are both aged 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, were locked up today after they were found guilty of the horrendous attack last November in High Hazels Park, Darnall.

Sheffield Crown Court heard today how the 21-year-old victim had been lured into the park by a group of men before she was assaulted.

Soon after in December, police raided a number of homes in Sheffield and arrested a number of teenage boys.

High Hazels Park, Darnall

Subsequently, a 16-year-old boy was found guilty of rape and theft at a previous hearing in July this year, and was handed a seven year sentence.

Today, the other 16-year-old boy – who was found guilty at the same hearing of sexual assault – was today served a two-year sentence.

A third boy, aged 15, was charged with attempted sexual assault and was found not guilty at a hearing on August 19.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident in a very public place, and I would like the commend the victim for her bravery.

“There is no doubt that her ordeal with have a lasting impact on her, and no sentence or court result can undo the damage that these individuals have caused.