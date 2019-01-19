Traffic CHAOS near Meadowhall as crowds head to Britain’s Strongest Man competition

Motorists have been warned of traffic chaos on a M1 junction in Sheffield.

Heavy traffic is leading to lengthy delays on the M1 northbound exit slip road for Meadowhall.

Traffic at junction 34 of the M1. Picture: Highways England.

READ MORE: Hundreds say a final farewell to truly brave Sheffield mum-of-three Eilish Jennings

Traffic is queuing back onto the main carriageway and down onto the A6178 Sheffield Road.

Highways England advised motorists to allow extra time for their journey, especially those heading to Britain’s Strongest Man at the FlyDSA Arena.