Woman arrested in connection with comments made online following the death of five year old Afghan boy in Sheffield

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have arrested a 42-year-old woman in Sheffield this morning (20 August) on suspicion of malicious communications and racially aggravated public order offences. The arrest relates to comments made online following the death of a five-year-old boy in the city earlier this week.“The woman remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue. Acting Detective Inspector Lee Corker said: I would like to remind people that comments made online can have serious consequences. Hate speech or hate crimes will not be tolerated in person or online, and will be dealt with robustly by officers.“Our social media channels are monitored, and whilst we encourage discussion, offensive comments may be investigated. Please consider the impact your words may have before you post.”