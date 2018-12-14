Deliveroo rider loses £2,000 bike left outside shop in Sheffield

A Deliveroo rider had his £2,000 bike stolen after it was parked up outside a shop in Sheffield while he waited to collect an order.

The 21-year-old, from Rotherham, left his bike outside KFC on West Street and said he was inside the shop for just a couple of minutes when it was stolen.

He said the Giant mountain bike was worth the equivalent of 500 deliveries.

It was taken between 3pm and 3.15pm on Wednesday, November 28.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference 14/173909/18.