Doncaster woman dies 11 days after collision

A 92-year-old Doncaster woman has died 11 days after she was injured in a road traffic collision.

She was a pedestrian that was in collision with a white Ford Transit tipper truck in a supermarket car park in Station Road, Dunscroft, on Monday, December 4, at 12.30pm.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died earlier today.

Her family have been informed and are receiving support from officers.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who may hold dashcam footage.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 385 of 4 December 2017.