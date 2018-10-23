Double stabbing in Sheffield ‘not linked’ to any other incident, say police

A double stabbing in Sheffield is not being linked to any other incidents, South Yorkshire Police disclosed today.

The force said that at this stage, detectives investigating the incident on Stannington Road, Stannington, are not linking it with any previous incidents.

Two teens were stabbed in Stannington, Sheffield, on Saturday night

Two teens, aged 17 and 18, were stabbed just before 11pm on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his back and leg and while police officers were in A&E while he was receiving treatment, the 18-year-old arrived with a serious arm injury.

Detectives believe both teens were stabbed during the same incident.

The younger teenager was discharged from hospital and arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He has since been released pending further enquiries.

The older teen remains in hospital this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,093 of October 20 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

