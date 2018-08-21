Eight vehicles targeted within 24 hours in part of Sheffield

Burglars targeted eight vehicles within 24 hours in south east Sheffield.
All of the incidents happened between 8am yesterday and 8am today.
Thieves stole money and a phone charger after smashing the window of a vehicle in Vikinglea Drive, Manor.
Tools were taken from a works van parked in Portland Road, Beighton, and from another in Charnock Dale Road, Gleadless.
Thieves later turned their attention to an insecure vehicle parked in Moorthorpe Rise, Beighton, but this time they left empty-handed.
Motorbikes were stolen from Station Road in Woodhouse and Norfolk Road, Norfolk Park.
Number plates were pinched from a vehicle in Silkstone Road, Birley.
Thieves took a bag containing makeup after smashing the window of a vehicle parked in Broad Oaks, Darnall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.