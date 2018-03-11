Emergency services called out to Sheffield collision after car hits street light

The emergency services have been called out the scene of a Sheffield collision this morning, during which a vehicle hit a street light.

The collision took place in Tyler Street, Wincobank at around 4am.

A spokesman for Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team confirmed a lamp column had been hit in the collision and advised motorists to avoid the area while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road was closed during this time, and re-opened at around at 6am, after the damaged street light had been removed from the area.

It is not yet known how many people were involved in the incident, or if anyone has been injured.

More to follow.