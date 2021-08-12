Loxley Valley housing rejection 'gives hope' to others fighting for green spaces nationally

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake. Picture Scott Merrylees

The rejection of plans to build a township of up to 300 new homes, as well as a GP surgery, workshops, and parking for almost 700 cars at the Hepworth factory site was upheld after a public inquiry.

The inspector upheld Sheffield Council’s decision to refuse planning permission on the grounds that it would breach national planning policy and damage the special character of Loxley Valley.

Ms Blake said: “This is fantastic news, and a huge credit to the great work of Friends of the Loxley Valley and Campaign to Protect Rural England.

"The proposed development at Loxley was a huge source of concern for hundreds of people in Hallam, who were rightly worried about the impact the development would have on the local area and precious countryside.

"We should be protecting and expanding our green spaces for all to enjoy - not building on important green corridors.

“The strength of community opposition to this development has been clear since the beginning, so I am overjoyed that the inspector found in the community’s favour. This decision should give hope to other communities across the country, fighting to protect green spaces and uphold local decision making.”

The Friends of Loxley Valley and the Campaign to Protect Rural England hope to work with Patrick Properties, who own the site, and reach a compromise.