Firefighters called to tower block blaze in Sheffield

Firefighters were called to a fire in a tower block in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

The fire was discovered in a fifth floor flat in a block on Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, at 1.05am.

Callow Mount

Food caught fire after being left on the hob.

Two occupants suffered slight smoke inhalation.

