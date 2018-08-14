FIRST LOOK inside new nightclub coming to Sheffield

This is the first look inside a new nightclub set to open in Sheffield.

The Ink Room will open its doors in Portobello Street, off West Street, on Saturday August 25.

Inside the club.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Confusing crossing branded Sheffield’s most dangerous is ‘accident waiting to happen’

A statement sent out by the owners said: "The venue will cater for all ages from 18+ where can you look to be entertained with disco, funky and house music.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police awarded £6m to improve problem solving and reduce demand on officers and partners

"The club is graced with unique fixtures and fittings, including fluorescent walls and an underground vibe plus great stage in which celebrity performers can perform, as the club will host many celebrity artist nights throughout the year."

Doors open at 10pm and last entry is at 1am.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road closed and trams disrupted after crash

There is a £5 entrance fee and the opening event will also act as a fundraiser for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Inside the venue.

For more information visit https://fixr.co/event/39627427

Part of the dancefloor.