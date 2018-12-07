Flat fire in Sheffield was arson attack

An arson attack was to blame for a flat fire in Sheffield as a woman slept in the early hours of yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police has revealed that the 5am fire in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, was started deliberately.

The fire broke out in the porch area of a ground floor flat as a woman in her 50s slept.

She was alerted to the blaze when her smoke alarm started sounding

A police and fire service investigation into the blaze determined that cardboard boxes left outside the property were set on fire and flames spread to the flat.

The occupant of the flat was taken to hospital after inhaling smoke but she has since been discharged.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 108 of December 6.