Fly-tipper dumps rubbish at Sheffield beauty spot
A fly-tipper dumped rubbish containing personal correspondence at one of Sheffield’s beauty spots.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 15:52
A resident said he made the discovery at Lady Canning’s Plantation when he was passing by the park on Sunday.
He said that, besides post with the same matching name and address, he found household waste in two separate ‘dumps’ including a fridge and many beer and energy drink cans.
The matter has been referred to the council.