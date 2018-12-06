Fury at visitors wrecking giant bauble in Sheffield city centre 

Star readers have vented their fury at ‘mindless’ visitors who have been spotted causing damage to huge Christmas decorations in the city centre.

The magical Peace Gardens display has attracted thousands of families since the illuminations were switched on in late November.

The giant bauble.

A giant 3D bauble is one of the most popular decorations but the council has revealed that some people are doing more than just admiring it.

Some visitors have been climbing on top of it, causing extensive damage.

Sheffield City Council has already had to fork out £1,500 for repairs to the display.

The authority has now issued a stark warning for visitors to refrain from causing damage to the displays as they could ‘spoil it for the majority’.

Many Star readers were in agreement with the council.

They took to Facebook to urge people to observe the warning and keep their hands off the displays.

Becky Timms branded those causing the damage as “idiots” and added: ”Why spoil it for everyone?”

Kim Ashmore posted: “Typical, can't have nothing nice because there's always some clown ready to spoil it for everyone else.”

Jeanette Ainsworth added: “What’s wrong with people?”

Michelle McAssey believes those who cause damage should be hit financially in the pocket.

She posted: “Make the people damaging it pay for it.”

Sheffield City Centre posted on its Facebook account earlier this week: “We’ve recently had £1.5k of damage to the big 3D displays by people thinking it’s a good idea to climb them.

“Please spread the word that these are for everyone to enjoy but a mindless few are going to spoil it for the majority.”

In addition to the decorations visitors can enjoy a wide range of stalls selling hot and cold food, along with homemade goods and crafts. Thor’s Tipi Bar will also be open until New Year’s Eve.