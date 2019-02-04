Rugby league star left waiting three hours for ambulance in Sheffield before team-mates become makeshift paramedics

A rugby league player who broke his leg during a game in Sheffield waited more than three hours in vain for an ambulance before his teammates carried him on a stretcher back to the team coach.

Swinton Lions player Will Hope suffered the injury just 25 seconds into his team’s 64-10 defeat at Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Championship on Sunday.

Sheffield Eagles in action against Swinton Lions. Picture: Andrew Roe.

But he said he was left to wait on a stretcher in a corridor at the Olympic Legacy Park after being told the call ‘was not a priority’.

Will said he suffered a dislocated ankle, torn ligaments and a broken leg in the incident and having waited three hours without an ambulance, his team-mates carried him on a stretcher back onto the team coach and he attended Salford Royal Hospital.

READ MORE: Plans approved for 15-storey tower block near Sheffield city centre

The Irish international, who has had an operation today, said: “I did it in the first tackle of the game on Sunday and had to lie on a stretcher in the changing rooms corridor for three hours waiting for an ambulance that did not come.

“I ended up having team-mates carry me on the stretcher to our team coach, to then take me to Salford Royal Hospital from Sheffield and carry me in.

“That is an absolute disgrace to be treated like that, with my foot facing the wrong way for up to five hours because ‘it wasn't a priority’ is disgusting and I wouldn’t wish that pain on my worst enemy.”

READ MORE: New chapter for Sheffield department store as it prepares to move after 50 years at same site

Will also called for the Rugby Football League, the sport's governing body, to look into the incident so it ‘did not happen again’.

He added: “I cannot describe the agony I was in, and the anger I still have about the whole situation. If it wasn’t for everyone at Swinton Lions, I’d probably still be laying on that stretcher in the corridor waiting for an ambulance.

“The whole of Swinton Lions and Sheffield Eagles have been fantastic, I can't thank them enough. As well as everyone at Salford Royal Hospital – they’ve been brilliant."

READ MORE: Sheffield Council’s response to claims that ‘everyone is leaving’ the city centre

The Star has contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the RFL for comments and is awaiting their response.