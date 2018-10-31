Sheffield man set to smash triple run challenge

A punishing triple challenge set by a Sheffield man for a great cause, will end with a final push this Saturday.

Rob Hitchmough is set to complete his twentieth park r un of 2018 at Rother Valley Country Park.

This is just one part of his t riple running c hallenge to raise money for Marie Curie.

As well as the park r uns, Rob has completed 10 10k runs, plus the Manchester Half Marathon over the last five months, which have all contributed to the gruelling personal challenge he set himself at the beginning of the year.

Through sponsorship from friends, family and colleagues for the races, plus fundraising from work, Rob has so far raised an astounding £1329 for the charity.

Local Marie Curie community undraiser Rebecca Bramley caught up with Rob at his nineteen th park run, where she thanked him for his hard work, fundraising for the charity.

Rob explained, “I wanted to prove to myself that I could complete this challenge, while giving something back to a charity close to my family’s heart.

“My mother-in-law and her best friend were diagnosed with breast cancer only a few months apart.

“Although we haven’t needed the charity’s help, when I asked them both who they would like me to raise money fo , they both instantly said Marie Curie. It’s such an important charity and I’m so glad that the money I’ve raised will help such a worthy cause.”

He added: “I would love for us to be able to give even more, so if you would like to make a donation to the work of Marie Curie through my Triple Running Challenge then please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-hitchmough”

To find out how to support the work of the Marie Curie charity visit www.mariecurie.org.uk or contact Rebecca Bramley on 07525 392984 / rebecca.bramley@mariecurie.org.uk