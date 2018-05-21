Steel City MP arranges Sheffield Young Carers PM date

Young carers from Sheffield will be treated like VIP’s today when they travel to London to meet the Prime Minister, Theresa May.

The very special meeting was arranged by the MP for Sheffield Central and patron of local charity, Sheffield Young Carers, Paul Blomfield.

A few weeks ago during Prime Minister’s Questions, Paul asked the PM if she would agree to meet members of Sheffield Young Carers’ Action Group, to hear directly about their experiences and the actions they would like the Government to take to support young carers across the UK.

Paul said: “I’m so proud to work with these inspirational young carers and to have created the chance for them to share their experiences and concerns with the Prime Minister. They’re incredible in juggling caring responsibilities with education and everything else in their young lives. This meeting will give Sheffield Young Carers’ Action Group the opportunity to stand up for young carers across the country and talk about the things the Government can do to give them the support they deserve.”

Sheffield Young Carers’ deputy manager and Action Group leader, Laura Selby, said SYC was grateful to Paul Blomfield for securing a meeting with Theresa May and added: “Our Action Group works incredibly hard to improve the lives of young carers – both in Sheffield and beyond. We’re extremely proud of what they have achieved this year and we’re hoping that this amazing opportunity will lead to many more young carers being identified and supported around the UK. We’re also extremely grateful to Paul for his continued support for our work.” For more on SYC call 0114 258 4595 or visit www.sheffieldyoungcarers.org.uk website.