Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit Sheffield with strong winds and heavy rain

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to Sheffield as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.

Today (12 March) will be mostly wet and windy, with some periods of cloud.

Tonight will see strong winds pick up as Storm Gareth hits. A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place from 9pm tonight until 3pm on Wednesday (13 March).

The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Gareth will hit Sheffield with strong winds.

21:00 - Light shower, 6C. Wind gust: 46mph

22:00 - Light rain, 6C. Wind gust: 46mph

23:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

Wednesday (13 March)

00:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 49mph

01:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 51mph

02:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 50mph

03:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

04:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 46mph

05:00 - Heavy shower, 6C. Wind gust: 45mph

06:00 - Heavy shower, 6C. Wind gust: 46mph

07:00 - Heavy shower, 6C. Wind gust: 46mph

08:00 - Heavy shower, 6C. Wind gust: 47mph

09:00 - Light shower, 7C. Wind gust: 47mph

10:00 - Light shower, 7C. Wind gust: 49mph

11:00 - Light shower, 8C. Wind gust: 50mph

12:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 51mph

13:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 50mph

14:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 48mph

15:00 - Sunny day, 9C. Wind gust: 47mph