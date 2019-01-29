Jools Holland and his rhythm & blues orchestra 2019 tour includes Sheffield ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Musical virtuoso Jools Holland and his distinguished Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced dates and special guests for their well-renowned autumn/winter UK tour for 2019.

The 32-date tour, now in its 23rd year, include a performance at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, November 1.

Accompanying Jools with the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on their annual excursion around the UK will be the supremely talented Ruby Turner, with her breath-taking gospel, soul and rhythm & blues vocals, Louise Marshall, with her beautiful soul and jazz tones, as well as original Squeeze member and powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums.

Additional special guests will be BRIT Award winner Eddi Reader from 24 October – 23 November, as well as Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson from the legendary ska band The Selecter from 28 November – 22 December. Eddi will join Pauline and Gaps as a special guest in her hometown of Glasgow for the SEC Armadillo shows on 6 and 7 December.

Jools has previously described Eddi Reader as, “one of (his) favourite singers of all time.” Jools and Eddi have been collaborating musically for more than 20 years, with highlights that include their single Waiting Game, which Jools co-wrote with Chris Difford, as well as featuring in the 2009 Richard Linklater film Me and Orson Welles and also the soundtrack. Eddi also famously harmonised with Annie Lennox whilst touring with the Eurythmics as well as leading vocals in the band Fairground Attraction, reaching the top of the UK charts in 1988 with the singlePerfect.

The Selecter, featuring Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, are celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary with an extended European/UK tour that will see them on the road for most of 2019. Now also joining Jools and the Orchestra on the road, they will be entertaining audiences throughout the country with their energetic live performances, which include the show stoppers On My Radio, Train To Skaville and Too Much Pressure.

With a tremendous collection of Jools tunes and other boogie-woogie classics to choose from, Jools’ UK tour is set to be an unforgettable night out that will have audiences on their feet!

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 1 February at 10am. Tickets are priced from £42 (+ booking fee), and are available from Ticketmaster, See Tickets, Ticketline and Stargreen as well as the direct venue websites.

