Knife Angel would cost more than £15,000 to bring to Sheffield

The Knife Angel (photo courtesy British Ironwork Centre)

The controversial 27-ft tall statue is made from more than 100,000 knives that were used in crime.

There has been heated debate across the city about whether it should be showcased.

Councillor Paul Wood, cabinet member for community safety, who is tasked with making the final decision said he is currently checking costs.

Councillor Paul Wood, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety.

“I’ve not made a decision, I’m just getting things in place to make a decision.

“My officers contacted the people responsible for moving it. Wherever we site it it’s going to take some work becaues they have to put a base in to secure it and a crane to lift it. The costs at the bottom end would be just over £10,000 but more than likely to be around £15,000.

“Then we would need to have a deal to run a campaign for 28 days on knife crime which means I would then have to tie up officer time, community workers and all the project work that would need doing. So I’m getting a full costing of it before I really make any decision.”

The statue, created by Alfie Bradle, is touring the country to raise awareness of knife crime.

Some said it would help warn people of the dangers of carrying a knife while others say it could be offensive.