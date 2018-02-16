Labour party to choose its candidate for South Yorkshire mayoral election

Labour party members will begin voting for who they would like to see as their candidate for the Mayor of the Sheffield City Region election today.

Members will choose between Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis and Sheffield councillor Ben Curran after former sports minister Richard Caborn did not make the shortlist for the election which will be held on May 3.

Whoever wins the Labour ballot will stand up against Dave Allen of the English Democrats and Mick Bower from the Yorkshire Partry.

Mr Caborn said he "surprised and very disappointed" after being told he had not made the shortlist.