Lanes closed on South Yorkshire stretch of motorway due to excess water on carriageway

Two lanes are currently closed on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway, due to excess water on the carriageway following heavy rain fall in the region.

Highways England confirmed a few moments ago that Lanes 3 and 4 were closed on the M1 Northbound, between Junction 31 and Junction 32, near to Sheffield and Rotherham.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "Lanes 3 and 4 closed #M1 #SouthYorkshire northbound between J31 and J32 nr #Sheffield #Rotherham due to excess surface water in the carriageway. @HighwaysNEAST are towards following heavy rain in the region, pls approach the area with caution."