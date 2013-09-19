Listings: Courses & Workshops

December 7 - December 14 2017

Spoon carving course: with craftswomen Nadine from Green Fox Wild crafts. Come and learn the art of carving greenwood and learn a skill which will turn into a hobby for life! Spoon carving is a fantastic introduction to greenwoodwork as it requires very little space and few tools. Set in a beautiful new timber framed Building. www.greenfoxwildcrafts.co.uk greenfoxwildcrafts@gmail.com 07758193741.

FESTIVE PORK PIE MAKING COOKERY COURSE: on Friday 15th December - create two pork pies one made by hand and the other using my ‘Little Champion’ pie making machine. Also learn how to make delicious Christmas chutney – perfect with a pork pie! The class will take place in my country kitchen, Gyn Race, Royd Lane, Millhouse Green. The cost is £65.00 pp.

Included a Penistone Ploughman’s lunch plus teas/coffees throughout the day (10am – 2pm) and two pork pies to takeaway with a jar of chutney. All equipment and ingredients will be supplied – you just need to bring yourself along and enjoy your day in the beautiful surroundings of Millhouse Green. TO BOOK a place and check availability please call: 077965 51653 or 01226 766889. Or find out more information at www.penistonepies.co.uk GIFT VOUCHERS are also available if looking for a special Christmas present for a loved one.

Screen printing Workshop with Sam Groom: Screen printing does not have to involve lots of technical equipment and expense! On this workshop you will learn how to screen print using your own homemade embroidery hoop silkscreen. Sam will teach you two different screen printing techniques – screen-printing using a screen block and screen printing using stencils – to produce a range of simple one-colour prints onto paper and fabric. Tuesday 19th December 2017. 10.00am – 4.00pm. Cost: £56 (all materials included). Find more information and book your place at: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Running With Scissors: Sewing Workshops - Sewing Machines For Beginners £38 - Sun 7th Jan, Sat 3rd Feb 10-12.30, Sat 3rd March - 8 Week Dress Making Course for 2018: Wed 6pm- 8.30, Jan 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st, Feb 7th, 14th (two week half term) March 7th and 14th, £240 - Sewn Fabric Notebook/ Journal Cover Sat 13th Jan 10-12.30 £35 - Curtains For Beginners- Sat 3rd Feb 2-4.30pm £38 - Zips and Buttons - Sun 4th March 10-4pm £55 - Free Hand Machine Embroidery - Sat 17th March 10-4pm £60 - Fabric Bowl - Sun 18th March 2-4.30pm £35 - Bean Bag Chair - Tues 20th March 6-8pm £40. Knitting and Crochet - Crochet for Beginners - Sat 6th Jan 10-4pm £55 - Fair Isle Knitting for Beginners - Tues 16th Jan 6-8.30pm £35 - 6 Week Crochet Skill Building Course - Tuesday 6pm- 8.30, 13th Feb, 27th, March 13th, 27th, April 10th and 24th, £150 - Knitting For Beginners Sat 20th Jan 10-4pm £55 - Professional Finishing Techniques Knitting- Tues 30th Jan 6-8.30pm £35 - Intermediate Crochet - Bird Project - Tues 6th Feb 6-8.30pm £35 - Tunisian Crochet Introduction - Sat 17th Fe b10-1pm £40 - Knitted Egg Cozies - Tues 6th March 6-8.30pm £38. Other Crafts - Mixed Media Art Journaling 2-4.30pm Sat 13th Jan £35 - Macrame Plant Pot Hanger 6-8.30pm Tues 23rd Jan £35 - Subversive Cross Stitch Sun 14th Jan 10-12.30 £35 - Silk Painting - Sun 14th Jan 2-4.30pm £40 - Willow Weaving Hearts and Flowers - Sat 10th Feb 11-5pm £55 - Kids Bath Bomb Making 2-4pm Sat 17th Feb £25 - Batik Day - Sat 10th March 10-4pm £60 - Willow Weaving Bird Feeder and Hanging Basket - Sat 24th March 11-5pm £55 - Personalized Stationary - Sun 18th March 10- 12.30 £35. Join our mailing list! Hen parties (lots of craft and food package options) and private groups catered for. Bring your own sewing machine, or book one of ours for our sewing workshops. For more information check out our website www.rwssheffield.co.uk www.rwssheffield.co.uk Email info@rwssheffield.co.uk Workshops are held at Hagglers Corner on Queens Road S2 4DU.

Jewellery Beginners: 8 week Course starting Wednesday 10 January 10am -12 noon. Learn how to make jewellery – no experience needed. Beginners Silver Jewellery Day one Day Workshop January 13 10am – 4pm. Give a gift voucher for Christmas – we have lots more courses and workshops on the website www.budgiegalore.co.uk. Courses and workshops held at Studio Budgie Galore at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet Sheffield- Learn to make your own silver jewellery. More information and booking contact Jules on 0114 3380114 or email info@budgiegalore.co.uk. Gift Vouchers available.

A Mind Apart Adult Improv Course: Starts January 26th 2018. £80 for full 8-week course. For more information call 0114 232 1172 or email joe@a-mind-apart.org.uk. More information go to www.amindapart.org.uk

BE A VOLUNTEER DIGITAL CHAMPION! Various Sheffield venues: Do you want to change somebody’s life? If you’ve already got IT skills you could become a Digital Champion volunteer, and give others the knowledge and confidence to use computers and the internet for the first time. If you think you have the skills to teach digitally excluded people the basics of using computers and the internet, we’d like to recruit you as a Digital Champion. Digital exclusion is a serious issue that restricts a person’s ability to stay in touch with friends and family, find work and the best deals for goods and services, and remain an active member of their community. For info call Oday on 0114 399 1070 or email him at oday.a@heeleydevtrust.com

ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) in Meersbrook & Lowfield: English language classes for people wanting to learn English as a foreign language. Entry 1, Entry 2 & Level 1 at Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL starting W/C 8th January for 10 weeks. Entry 3 at The U-Mix Centre, (next to Lowfield School) S2 4UJ from 8th January. Cost from £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

FREE COMPUTER CLASSES across Sheffield: Struggling with digital technology and getting online? Want to apply for jobs or the benefits you are entitled to? We can help! Call 0114 399 1070 to find out where the nearest drop-in computer class is to you. Classes in many libraries and community centres throughout the city. (Brought to you by Sheffield Online - a Heeley Development Trust project funded by Sheffield City Council).www.sheffieldonline.net

NEW! DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY in Meersbrook: Learn easy photography techniques with your own digital camera! Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting late September for 10 weeks Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

NEW! INTRODUCTION TO MAKE-UP in Hunters Bar: A course designed to give you the confidence, knowledge and skill to apply make-up well.Venue: Syreeta’s Make-up Academy, 646-548 Ecclesall Road, S11 8QA. Starts 10th January for 10 weeks. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

iPADS FOR BEGINNERS: 10 week course covering the basics of using an iPad. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting Tuesday 9th January for 10 weeks (Tuesdays 1-3pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

FAMILY HISTORY in Ecclesall and Meersbrook: A 10 week course to help you trace your ancestors and build your Family Tree. Venues: Ecclesall Library S11 9PL (Tuesdays 10am-12pm) & Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL (Fridays 12.30-2.30pm) both starting W/C 8th January. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

ART FOR ALL in Meersbrook: A friendly Art group for all abilities. Basic materials provided. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Fridays 10am-12pm from 12th January for 10 weeks. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

ART FOR ALL in Meersbrook: A friendly Art group for all abilities. Basic materials provided. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Tuesdays 12.30-2.30pm from 9th January for 10 weeks. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

ART FOR ALL in Crosspool: A friendly Art group for all abilities. Basic materials provided. Venue: St John’s Scout HQ, Benty Lane, S10 5NF. Friday afternoons from 12th January. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

SPANISH FOR BEGINNERS/MOVING ON WITH SPANISH/ADVANCED SPANISH (YEAR 3) in Meersbrook: Book onto the course suitable for your level of Spanish. Days - Beginners (Thursday mornings), Moving On (Tuesday mornings) & Advanced Yr 3 (Thursday afternoons). Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL starting W/C 8th January for 10 weeks Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

FUNCTIONAL SKILLS NUMERACY (MATHS) in Meersbrook: Learn maths skills useful in everyday situations. Qualifications available up to Level 2.Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Thursdays 9.30-11.30am from 11th January for 10 weeks. Cost: £10. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

FUNCTIONAL SKILLS LITERACY (ENGLISH) in Meersbrook: Improve your communication skills in reading, writing, speaking and listening. Qualifications available up to Level 2. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Thursdays 9.30-11.30am from 10th January for 10 weeks. Cost: £10. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

YOGA FITNESS (WOMEN ONLY) in Heeley: Venue: Heeley Institute, S2 3AF, Tuesdays 9.30am-10.30am, starts in January. Cost: £10 or 10 weeks or £1 a session. For further info please call Maxine at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

KEEP FIT AND HAVE FUN (WOMEN ONLY) in Heeley: Suitable for all levels of fitness/age. Venue: Heeley Institute, S2 3AF, Mondays 10.30am-11.30am, starts in January. Cost: £10 for 10 weeks or £1 a session. For further info please call Maxine at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

SWIMMING (WOMEN ONLY) in Heeley: Beginners to experienced. Female lifeguard/instructor. Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, starts in January. Cost: £2 a session. Venue: Heeley Pool and Gym, S8 0XQ. For further info please call Maxine at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email:learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

FREE LAPTOP, PC, TABLET/iPAD AND SMARTPHONE REPAIRS in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for FREE at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. Tuesdays 1-3pm and Wednesdays 1-3pm. Please book an appointment by calling 0114 399 1070.

FREE CV ADVICE in Meersbrook: Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help. 2pm, Wednesday afternoons at Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

VHF RADIO COURSE: One day VHF-DSC course for yachtsmen, to satisfy the RYA and Marine Radio Operators Short Range Certificate of Competence. (call/message bill clay 07771 652123 or email enquiries@sailnorth.co.uk for details).

Portraiture: In this workshop, basic skills covered e.g. measuring and proportion, tone, composition etc. Catherine will provide significant input to ensure you find the day both rewarding and enjoyable! Saturday, 10:00am-11:00pm. 9th December. Find more information and book your place at: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Introduction to Oil Painting Workshop: This is a one off workshop, suitable for beginners and improvers, is based around a still life subject and encourages observation of line, shape and colour. Saturday 10:00am-3:00pm. 16th December. Find more information and book your place at: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Intro to Soft Cut Lino Printing with Sam Groom: On this workshop for complete beginners, you will learn how to transfer and cut out your design using ‘soft cut’ lino. Your design can be on any theme you like, be it a festive theme or some other subject that inspires you and you can produce prints onto paper or blank cards. Monday December 18th 2017. 10am – 4pm. Cost: £56 (all materials included). Find more information and book your place at: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Abstract Mandalas and Mindfulness Workshop: In this workshop Sarah will encourage you to explore art making and mindfulness techniques through tutor led discussion and meditation. Saturday 16th December 2017. 10.00 am – 4.00 pm. £40 (all materials included). Find more information and book your place at: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call 0114 272 3970. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ.

Pork Pie and Piccalilli Courses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell

Very popular “hands on” Pork Pie and Piccalilli Courses throughout the year. The perfect gift. Full details:www.hartingtons.com or call 01629 888586.

Artisan Breadmaking Courses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Wide range of artisan breadmaking courses during the week and at weekends. Courses include our Introduction to Breadmaking, Sourdough Breadmaking, French Breadmaking and Speciality Breads. Dates throughout the year. Full details:www.hartingtons.com or call 01629 888586.

Cheesemaking Courses: (our courses were featured in the top 5 Cheesemaking Courses in the UK by the Financial Times) - Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell

Facinating Cheesemaking Courses for aspiring artisans. Soft Cheesemaking Course includes lemon cheese, mozzarella and camembert style cheeses. Various dates throughout the year. Full details: www.hartingtons.com or call 01629 888586.

Authentic Cookery Courses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Be inspired with a wide range of Cookery Courses - Thai, Southern Indian, Italian, Tapas, Fish Masterclass, Flavours of Chatsworth and cooking with celebrity chefs. Various dates. Full details www.hartingtons.com or 01629 888586.

Baking Courses - Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Join local GBBO contestant Howard Middleton on our Fabulous Festive Bakes Course. Learn how to make a range of bakes that are fabulous and also happen to be gluten free....and hear about Howard’s time on “bake off” with snippets from behind the scenes when the cameras stop rolling!! Also Fabulous Summer Bakes Course with Howard next year. Full details www.hartingtons.com or 01629 888586.

Artisan Cider Making Courses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Have access to an apple orchard or just intrigued how to make cider?....then why not join our expert tutor, Simon Worsey from Darley Abbey Cider Co on this fascinating full day course looking at the cider making process. Various dates during the year. Full details www.hartingtons.com or 01629 888586.

Food Foraging and Cookery Courses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Join our expert forager, Chris Bax, on one of our Spring courses. Booking now. The full day course includes a 4 hour forage in the surroundings of Bakewell followed by a cookery demo by Chris, who is also a trained chef who previously worked in a Michelin starred restaurant. Chris will cook a number of small tasting plates showing how you can enhance your everyday cooking with foraged ingredients. Full details www.hartingtons.com or 01629 888586.

1 Day Craft Beer Brewing Courses: Brew School, Bakewell. Very popular one day all grain craft brewing courses for novices and home brewers on various dates throughout the year. Full details:www.brew-school.com or tel: 0114 383 0150.

Advanced Brewing Skills & Techniques Course: Brew School, Bakewell. One day course aimed at homebrewers who want to take their brewing to another level. Recipe development, beer styles, calculations and water treatment are all included on this full day course. Full details: www.brew-school.com or tel: 0114 383 0150.

4 day Beer Brewing and Setting Up Your Own Microbrewery Course: Brew School, Bakewell. For anyone considering setting up a Microbrewery or scaling up their home brewing to a commercial scale, this is the ideal course. Day 1 goes through everything you need to consider when setting up, Day 2 looks at the design and finance of your brewery, Day 3 has a number of Microbrewers giving you an insight into how they set up and what the current market offers new microbrewers. The final day is looking at malts, hops, recipes, equipment and resources and during the day we do a full brew on small kit so you can see the brewing process close up. This course is run 4 times a year. Full details: www.brew-school.com or tel” 0114 383 0150.

5 Day Practical Commercial Brewing Course: Brew School, Bakewell. As well as covering everything on the syllabus to enable you to take the Institute of Brewing and Distilling’s General Certificate in Brewing examination, the course also includes a visit to and a guided tour around Sentinel Brewery in Sheffield with Alex Barlow and a visit to Brampton Brewery in Chesterfield for a tour with owner Chris Radford where we can see the kit and brewing process close up. Full details: www.brew-school.com or tel: 0114 383 0150.

Other Brewing Courses: Brew-School, Bakewell. NEW for 2018 are our Brew with a Brewer (Brewday), The Science of Brewing, Beer Bottling Marketing and Packaging and How to Set up a Nanobrewery. Gift vouchers always available for that perfect gift! Full details: www.brew-school.com or tel: 0114 383 0150.

Pub School - the Essentials: Brew-School, Bakewell. A full day “boot camp” looking at everything you need to consider when leasing or buying a pub. Industry expert, Philip Sambell, takes you through the pitfalls to avoid and gives you his extensive experience in the pub sector to ensure that you run a successful business. If you are considering running a pub, this is the “must do” course! Full details: www.brew-school.com or tel: 0114 383 0150.

FORGET MASS PRODUCED GARMENTS: CREATE YOUR OWN UNIQUE CLOTHES WITH A PERFECT FIT. Dressmaking classes Held at the Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11. The classes are suitable for all abilities. Learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment. Run by Jo Owen a tutor with considerable experience in garment construction who will guide you through many dressmaking techniques. Tuesday 7-9 pm and Thursdays 2-4 pm. Cost £75 for a block of six classes. Tel. 0114 2303030 07876 288172 joowen10@hotmail.com

Dressmakers Workshop ‘New Winter Courses’: Dressmaking & Creative Development, ten week courses, modules include Speed Dressmaking-Design & Master Plan-Easy Tailoring-Textile Art. Courses on offer for beginners and improvers, in the art of dressmaking. Classes available day and evening. ‘Sew Saturday’, Classes on all day- Morning Class: Speed Dressmaking- Children’s Craft Class from 12 noon, teaching sewing and knitting. ‘Get to know your Sewing Machine/Overlocker Class in the afternoon. Machines tuition is for basic to computerize sewing machines and 3 or 4 thread overlocking machines. Please book in at: Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU. Or call 0114 2846868. Email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com. See us on Facebook: Dress Makers. Course Leader Sheila Constance. Business est in 1986.

Christmas Wreath Workshops at Horsleygate Hall: We are delighted to be holding our Christmas Wreath Workshops again in 2017. They will be led by the wonderful Maria Hall who has led our previous floral workshops and who has a wealth of experience as a florist. At the workshop you will be able to create a wonderful wreath with foliage from Horsleygate Hall’s gardens which will last throughout the Christmas season. All materials will be supplied and homemade festive refreshments will be served for your enjoyment whilst you get creative! Our Christmas Workshops are very popular so please get in touch with us as soon as possible to confirm your booking. £45pp. Thursday 7th December – 10am. Thursday 7th December – 7pm. Friday 8th December – 7pm. Saturday 9th December – 10am. Saturday 9th December – 2pm. Sunday 10th December – 10am. S18 7WD - 0114 289 0333. enquiries@horsleygatehall.co.uk

Spanish: Intermediate/Advanced Class - 2 small, established, friendly groups, looking to recruit new members. Conversation, speaking, writing, translation and a bit of grammar. Individual attention. Mondays or Fridays 10-12. For more information, contact Tony – a.m.trippett@Sheffield.ac.uk, 07896107137.

GLASS BEADMAKING: Make your own glass beads using a technique called lampworking. One-to-one tuition including use of all tools and materials. £60 for a 3 hour session at Persistence Works Studios. Full details on my facebook page Glass Beadmaking Workshops @GBWSheffield or call Julia on 07811193235.

RYA DAYSKIPPER and YACHTMASTER COURSE: over Winter courses for yachtsmen now booking and commence October. St Mary’s Conference Centre. (call/message bill clay on 07771652123 or email enquiries@sailnorth.co.uk for details).

Know Your Sheffield: how people lived and worked, with images, maps and writings of the period. Know what to look out for around the city. From Tudors to the industrial revolution; Victorians and modern changes. Summer trips. Suits beginners and people building on existing knowledge. Tuesday evenings, 5.45-7.45pm. The Circle (Voluntary Action Sheffield), 33 Rockingham Lane, Sheffield S1 4FW (off West St.) ALSO Thursday afternoons, 2–4pm. St Oswald’s Crypt, Abbeydale Rd South (corner Bannerdale Rd.), S7 2DL. Fees £84 for 12 weeks, & concs. Join on the first evening, or www.enrolonline.wea.org.uk. Course details from robin@lydia4711.plus.com, or WEA enquiries (0114) 242 3609.

Greenwood carving courses: Spoon carving weekend and Bowl carving weekend with craftswomen Nadine from Green Fox Wild crafts. Come and learn the art of carving greenwood and learn a skill which will turn into a hobby for life! Spoon carving is a fantastic introduction to greenwoodwork as it requires very little space and few tools. www.greenfoxwildcrafts.co.uk greenfoxwildcrafts@gmail.com 07758193741.

Courses at Stitched Up and Fleeced Studio: Tues 10-12 Learn to Sketch with Richard Towers, Tues 1-4. Felt Making with Jude Shore, Wed 9-12 Embroidery with Sue Lancaster & Jude Shore, Wed 1-4 Creative Book Making with Jude Shore, Thurs 11-1 Dress Pattern Cutting with Jo Owen, Fri 9-12 Patchwork & Quilting with Maria Newman. All courses are 6 weeks. Fri 2-4 fortnightly Guided Drawing Challenges. See stitchedupandfleeced.com for more information, fees, future start dates and enrolment.

Inspirational watercolour courses from professional artist, demonstrator and seasoned communicator Brian Smith. Comprehensive and structured tuition in understanding, practicing and enjoying the medium. Limited places are available on courses running Wednesday afternoons (2-4.30pm), Thursday mornings (9.30 - 12.00) and Thursday evenings (7-9.30pm) at the Old School, Dore S17 3GW. £90 per module of 9 classes. Advance booking essential. For full course details Emailbrian66artist@hotmail.co.uk or ring 0771 4262139.

Introduction to Glass Beadmaking: Try the ancient craft of making Decorative Glass Beads. One-to-one tuition including use of all tools and materials. £60 for a 3 hour session at studio in S1 location. For more information or to make an appointment call Julia on 07811193235 or visit my Facebook page Glass Beadmaking Workshops@GBWSheffield to message me.

Daytime Sewing Classes @ Cathie’s Creative: Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. Wednesday 10 – 12 or 12.30 till 2.30, Thursday 10 – 12 or 12.30 till 2.30, Friday 12.30 - 2.30. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie on 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Simply Music teaches trumpet and cornet: to people of all ages from beginner level to intermediate. Why not take up a new spring hobby? Sessions are tailored to your musical tastes and Bridget, based in Sheffield, uses different techniques to suit the individual’s needs. Simply Music helps boost your musical confidence, allows you to work towards goals and most importantly- you have loads of fun! She also helps with reading and understanding music. Sessions are filled with fun and mixed with playing and theory (to save your lips!) Bridget has one to one teaching experience, having taught Chinese to children, and an up to date DBS Check. She is 28 years old and a mobile tutor so will come to your home to provide the sessions. Satisfaction Guarantee: If you do not feel 100% satisfied with your music lessons with Simply Music, we will refund your first three lessons, no questions asked. Contact Details: Bridget Pearson 07704799767. Twitter: @inspiredtoplay Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/howtoplaythetrumpet/

KNITTING AND CROCHET: learn the absolute basics or further your skills at informal workshops. Small groups or one-to-one tuition at a time to suit you...daytime slots and evenings available. All materials provided to get you started and hooked on a brand new hobby! Crookes based. £7 per hour. Contact Rose: 07950095318; Facebook Noodleknits or info@noodleknits.co.uk.

Pop Up Creative and Family Workshops: Join artists of Exchange Place in two creative weekends of arts workshops. Taster Art activities for adults and children alongside the ‘Transitions’ exhibition and Pop Up shop celebrating Open Up Sheffield! Exchange Street, S2 5TR. (opposite the entrance to Victoria Quays). Please check details of each workshop for minimum ages and cost. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Booking recommended as numbers are limited.Book by email to exchangeplaceartists@gmail.com, calling Lizzy on 07976 609604. Unless otherwise stated. For details see events on the Facebook page ‘Exchange Place Studios’ @ExPlaceArtists

Cookery Courses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Be inspired with a wide range of cookery courses - Thai, Southern Indian, Tapas, Fish Masterclass, Pork Pie and Piccalilli, Flavours of Chatsworth or even cooking with a celebrity chef. Various dates in 2017. Details www.hartingtons.com or 01629 888586.

Baking Courses: Hartingtons School of Food. Join GBBO contestant Howard Middleton on our Fabulous Summer Bakes Course, acclaimed patisserie chef Charlotte Marrifield on our Patisserie Masterclass or learn the art of artisan bread making with a range of expert bread making tutors. Details www.hartingtons.com or 01629 888586.

Cheesemaking Courses: (our courses recently featured in the top 5 Cheesemaking Courses in the UK by the Financial Times) - Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. Fascinating Cheesemaking Courses for aspiring artisans. Soft Cheesemaking Course includes lemon cheese, mozzarella and camembert style cheeses. Various dates in 2017. Full details: www.hartingtons.com or call 01629 888586.

Couture Cake Decorating Masterclasses: Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell. NEW! Couture Cake Decorating Masterclasses with acclaimed cake maker and decorator Cheryl Harper Wilson. On this full day “hands on” masterclass work alongside Cheryl to learn a whole host of techniques to take your cake decorating to another level. Full details: www.hartingtons.com or call 01629 888586.

Brush up your Spanish for the holidays: Intermediate/Advanced Class - 2 small, established, friendly groups, looking to recruit new members. Conversation, speaking, writing, translation and a bit of grammar. Individual attention. Mondays or Fridays 10-12. For more information, contact Tony – a.m.trippett@Sheffield.ac.uk, 07896107137.

Astrology classes: 8 week course starting soon - learn how to interpret an astrological chart. For more info email: Karen@blossomastrology.co.uk or phone 07429 335007.

Children’s Flower Parties: At last something different for your children’s birthdays - flower parties at The Dandelion Clock florist in Fulwood, S10 4GA. A choice of flowery activities starting from £13 per head for children aged 6 and upwards with minimum group of 6 children in our specially designed party room. For more information give us a call on 0114 2303444 or email flowers@thedandelionclock

WEA Fused Glass Course – places still available: Mondays 3.30 – 5.30pm. Southey Green Primary School, Crowder Avenue S5 7QG. Learners will be able to make decorative items in glass like coasters, wall hangings and bowls. Glass is cut and decorated with coloured glass powders and the work is fused in a kiln. The work is then put in a mould and heated to produce curved forms like bowls. Course Fee £73. Free if on means tested benefits. For further information and to book a place, phone 0114 2423609.

POTTERY WORKSHOPS - SHEFFIELD 10: Come and enjoy working with clay to hand build your own items for yourself or as gifts. Various evenings 7pm to 9pm or daytime classes 11am to 1pm - beginners particularly welcome - no previous experience necessary - small, cosy workshop. £12.50 per session. Ready made pottery also available to decorate for special occasions - paint/sign an item for a wedding, anniversary, birthday, hen party etc - mobile pot painting sessions available to book for parties, team building and social events. Baby hand/foot prints in clay and decorated. Telephone 07706 778869 for details.

COME AND JOIN US AT SHEFFIELD CITY OPERA: If you enjoy singing in the shower, throw away the loofah and join us at Sheffield City Opera. Learn to make the most of your voice - expert tuition provided. No audition is required. Sing breath-taking music and make new friends at the same time. We have a lot of fun here at Sheffield City Opera. Come and join us on Wednesday nights, 7:30-10:00pm in the Upper Room at Wesley Hall Methodist Hall, Crookes, Sheffield S10 1UD. Call 07547 230632 for details, or contact us at info@sheffieldcityopera.com

The All In One Language School: We offer tuition in Spanish and English as a foreign language, so whether you’re learning for work, pleasure or to help you settle into a new country, we are your place for language tuition in Sheffield. We offer tuition in small groups, one-to-one, or even via Skype, and our tuition is tailored to your needs; you decide what you want to learn, and the classes will progress at a rate you are comfortable with. 07482 667403. info@allinonelanguageschool.com www.allinonelanguageschool.com

CROCHET GROUP: Crochet is an inexpensive, hobby that offers the chance to relax and be creative. In this group you will have the opportunity to learn new skills whether you are an existing crocheter or a complete beginner. Work at your own pace, gain support and create a folder of techniques to recreate stitches and projects at home. Why not drop in and give it a go? Venue: The Sherwood, Birley Moor Road, Sheffield S12. Date: Saturdays 10.00am-12.00 noon. Cost: £5 per session. To book a place contact Dawn on 07984711107 or email craftyzebra@yahoo.com

Simply Music teaches trumpet: and cornet to people of all ages from beginner level all the way up to intermediate. Why not take up a new summer hobby? Sessions are tailored to your tastes and Bridget, based in Sheffield, uses different techniques to suit the individual’s needs. Simply Music helps boost your musical confidence, allows you to work towards goals and most importantly allows you to have lots of fun! She also helps with reading and understanding music. Sessions are filled with fun and mixed with playing and theory (to save your lips!) Bridget has one to one teaching experience, having taught Chinese to children, and an up to date CRB Check. Current Offers: Book 8 sessions and get the last one free and ‘refer a friend’ scheme. Contact Details: Bridget Pearson 07704799767.

Sheffield Amateur Radio Club: for amatuer radio enthusiasts and people who enjoy an informal atmosphere, with like minded people, and would like to obtain thier amatuer radio licence. Take a visit to the sheffield transport club meadowhead norton and we will explain all you need to know to get you started in amatuer radio. Training is free to club members, for all levels of your licence. There is an examination fee. Further information, visit our website www.Sheffieldarc.org.uk

FORGET MASS PRODUCED GARMENTS, CREATE YOUR OWN UNIQUE CLOTHES WITH A PERFECT FIT: Dressmaking classes Held at the Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11. The classes are suitable for all abilities. Learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment. Run by Jo Owen a tutor with considerable experience in garment construction who will guide you through many dressmaking techniques. Tuesday 7-9 pm and Thursdays 2-4 pm. Cost £70 for six classes. Tel. 0114 2303030/07876 288172 joowen10@hotmail.com

Weekly Events at the Venue: Stocksbridge. Art & Watercolour Workshops every Monday 10.30 am - £5 per session 1st session free. Zumba Monday 10am & Thursday 6pm - £4 per session. Taekwondo Every Monday 6pm – First session free – then £4. Tai Chi Every Monday 7.30pm – fees apply. Slimming World every Monday & Tuesday 5pm & 7pm – fees apply. Sequence Dance Monday evenings – fees apply. Waldershelf Singers Every Tuesday 7.30pm. Play Bridge Group every Tuesday 2.30pm fees apply. Scrapbooking evenings. Jewellery Making Monday Evenings and Tuesday Daytime – fees apply. Music & Song for preschool children every Wednesday 9.30am £3.50 per child. Teenies Film Club for under 5’s every Wednesday £1 per child 10.45am. Craft Club every Wednesday 12.30 -2.30pm £5 per session. Ukulele Group every Wednesday 1-3pm Fees apply. Cake Decorating Workshops Thursday evenings from 6.30pm Fees apply. Chairobics every Friday 10.30am fees apply. Community Care Drop in & WellBeing Days every Friday & Wednesday 10am -3pm. Ring us on 0114 2838692 for more details.

Learn: How to use a French Curve, Different kinds of darts, Adding or removing sleeves, mending techniques, Combining different garments you like aspects of. Bring your own unworn garments or accessories to work on with friendly experienced help.Demonstrations & helpful tips To book a place or for more info email info@rwssheffield.co.uk

Poetry Club: with Genevieve Carver. Improve your writing skills and discuss different poems every week. No experience necessary. Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 8:30pm @ Sharrow Old Junior School, South View Road (Room 1). Price £6 / £4 concessions. Please book in advance! To book contact: gevicarver@gmail.com 07521732324.

Knitting and Crochet: learn the absolute basics or further your skills at an informal workshop. One-to-one or small group tuition. Times now available most weekdays and some evenings. All materials provided - just bring along your ideas! £6.50 per hour. Crookes based. Learn a new skill for spring! For more details contact Rose:email: info@noodleknits.co.uk or 07950 095318 or Facebook: NoodleKnits

Craft Club: Every Monday, excluding school holidays. 10.30am–12.30pm. Millennium Gallery. Get involved in making and creating using knitting, stitching and crochet in a laid back, creative atmosphere. Free, no need to book. Donations welcome on the door.

The Graves Art Club: Every Thursday, excluding school holidays. 11am–1pm. Graves Gallery. Find inspiration in the Graves Gallery and try your hand at drawing, watercolour, acrylic, ink, collage and printing. £5. Pay on the day at the shop. Suitable for adults of all abilities.

Crafternoons: @Heeley City Farm. Every Wednesday, 1pm - 3pm. NEW crafting session in the Community Classroom by the pond! Every week we’ll be making and trying new crafting techniques. There will be things to take home and also things to make to help the Farm occasionally eg cards to sell or bunting to decorate our site for festivals. We have already made printed cards, felt Christmas decorations, bunting, glass painted lanterns. It will be a guided workshop but also open to suggestions from those who attend. It’s free to take part - we have tea & coffee and biscuits on sale for between 20p and 50p. All welcome. email s.hardy@heeleyfarm.org.uk or ring 0114 2505113.

SEWING CLASSES: Classes for all skill levels from learning to use your sewing machine through to altering patterns and tailoring. Come and join our small friendly classes and get making! I am a fully qualified pattern cutter and freelance Bridal designer with over 30 years dressmaking experience. Classes are held during term time in my well equipped studio off Bramall lane on the following days: Wednesday 10 till 12 OR 12.30 till 2.30. Thursday 10 till 12 OR 12.30 till 2.30. Friday 12.30 till 2.30. Alternate Thursday evenings 6 till 8. Alternate Saturdays 10.30 till 3. Prices vary per term but an average 6 week term costs £75. Please contact Cathie on 07905250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com

Pottery Sculpture and Throwing: You saw it on TV, now have a go yourself – learn clay sculpture and throwing with ceramicist Krishna Alageswaran. Fridays, 2.30pm – 5.00pm (term time only) Studio 5.13, Exchange Place Studios (near Victoria Quays) S2 5TR. Cost: £12 per session OR £50 for a 5 week block. For details or to book call Krishna on 07851 278037 Email artwithkrishna@gmail.com

CAKE DECORATING: Beginners/Improvers & Advanced – Runs every Thursday, 6.30-8.30pm – Helen our experienced tutor will be running workshop type classes to suit all abilities. Either follow the class project or bring your own and work with support and guidance at your own pace. If you are interested in this please call Helen on 0114 2838692 or email her on Helen.frith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk – weekly class fee applies. ART & WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOPS: join Harold Hudson every Monday from 10.30am –noon to develop your watercolour techniques and painting skills. These individual sessions allow all abilities from beginners to the more advance to create lovely watercolour projects each week. Cost per workshop is £5 and materials are available for you at no additional cost if you don’t have your own. MIXED CRAFTS – with CRAFTY NEST – every Wednesday 12.30-2.30pm – this group try out all the latest crafts including stamping, inking, paper crafting, canvas art, gelli printing, embossing to name just a few. A great friendly group who also organise visits to local craft events Cost is £5 per session and includes all materials.

BIRTHDAY PARTIES MAKING JEWELLERY AGES 8 years to adults at STUDIO BUDGIE. GALORE. Professional studio space at Studio Budgie Galore at ABBEYDALE INDUSTRIAL HAMLET, fully qualified teacher - 2 hour sessions. Group size 6-10. Learn some basic jewellery making skills and take away finished pieces of jewellery and goodie bags. Cost includes all materials and refreshments. A fun and different way to spend time with friends learning some creative skills. For more information email info@budgiegalore.co.uk or call 07925 548898 www.budgiegalore.co.uk

Dressmakers Workshop: now enrolling for their new ‘Winter Term’ of Dressmaking & Creative Development Courses including Speed Tailoring - Design & Master Plan - Textile Art. Starting from the first week of December for ten weeks. Learn how to make the garments you always wanted. Courses are on offer to beginners and advanced students alike, always something new to learn. Class days are Tuesday evenings or Wednesday or Friday Mornings. For more details contact Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU or email dressmakersworkshop@Hotmail.com or call 0114 2846868.

Knit & Natter: first Saturday in the month, at Dressmakers Workshop, free social circle. December’s Session is fundraising for Friends of Charlton Brook, to raise monies for playground equipment for the under 5’s. Knitting starts from 12 noon till 2pm. All are welcome, Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU. Please book-in, places are limited, by calling 0114 2846868 or email dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com.

‘Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Event’: every Saturday Afternoon. Find your way round your machine, get to know how to use the stitches, and sew with confidence. Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, S35 4LU or call in or call 0114 2846868.

Stained glass courses: and one day workshops taught at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet. New weekly stained glass classes start in January and are available daytime and evening, classes are for beginners as well as more experienced students. Small groups ensure a high level of individual tuition with no sharing of tools and equipment. One day workshops are also available in fused glass and Tiffany / traditional stained glass. Email:glass@martinmcassey.co.uk or visit www.martinmcassey.co.uk Tel: 0114 2668382 / 0776 5890192.

New art classes - Mix it Up Wednesdays: Art classes for beginners and improvers who want to explore and experiment with a range of art media and activities, without committing to a long course. This term includes basic printing techniques and lantern making – both skills that you can use in your winter celebrations. Wednesdays, (Term time only) from 10.30 to 12.30 or 7.00pm to 9.00pm in Studio 5.13, Exchange Place Studios (near Victoria Quays) S2 5TR. Cost £12 per session or £50 if you book for a 5 week block. For details and to book call Lizzy on 07976 609604 or email artwithlizzy@gmail.com

Pottery Sculpture and Throwing: You saw it on TV, now have a go yourself – learn clay sculpture and throwing with ceramicist Krishna Alageswaran. Classes run on Fridays, 2.30pm – 5.00pm and Saturdays 10.0am- 12.30pm (all term time only) Studio 5.13, Exchange Place Studios (near Victoria Quays) S2 5TR. Cost £12 per session OR £50 for a 5 week block. For details or to book call Krishna on 07851 278037 Email artwithkrishna@gmail.com

Stained Glass Classes: at Walkley Community Centre; Monday and Weds eve, Tuesday mornings, Catering for complete beginners and all other abilities and covering all aspects of stained, fused and painted glass. Bespoke workshops also available. For dates, times and fees please call Natasha on 07726 963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Sheffield Movie Makers: Varied programme from September to April. See videos and learn editing techniques. Warm and friendly welcome promised. The Michael Church, Lowedges, Wednesdays, 7.15pm. Tel. 2377376.

`Literature of the 21st. century’: A weekly course of reading and discussion in a small, friendly group will consider some novels and poetry of our time. Wednesday mornings in the town centre - 20 sessions. Starts soon, but joining later not a problem. For details phone 2366225 or contact AgeUK.

CROCHET FOR BEGINNERS: Crochet is an inexpensive hobby that offers the opportunity to relax and be creative. Over six weeks you will be introduced to the basics: creating chains, basic stitches (doubles, half trebles and trebles), joining in the round, reading patterns and making basic items. You will also cover the different yarn types/weights, hook sizes and the differences between UK and US crochet. Work at your own pace and create a folder of techniques to recreate stitches and projects at home. Tuesday 6 – 8:30pm. Cost: £30. Venue: Chapeltown Library, Nether Ley Avenue, Sheffield, S35 1AE. To book a place contact: Dawn, 07984711107. GO ON……take the opportunity to Get Hooked!

Sketch on your iPad: Aimed at beginners, if you want to create digital drawings on your iPad, this could be the course for you. Half day course in small friendly groups with coffee and homemade cake included. Maximum of 5 in a group. Contact Jill Ray email:jillraylandscapes@gmail.com or mob. 0781 2181169 for details.

The All In One Language School: offers tuition in both Spanish and English as a foreign language. If you are looking to learn Spanish for business, to prepare for exams, in advance of a holiday or permanent move to Spain, or just for fun, The All In One Language School is your place for language tuition in Sheffield. We can also assist you with your English language needs, in order to help you with your work or studies in Sheffield. Tuition can be delivered on a one-to-one basis, in small (2-5) or large (6+) groups, or even via Skype. The classes are tailored to each student’s needs, allowing you to develop and progress at your own pace. The curriculum is also flexible; you decide what you want to learn! Email: info@allinonelanguageschool.com Website: www.allinonelanguageschool.com Phone: 07482 667403.

Brush Up Your French: Join our small friendly self-help French Club to improve your French conversational skills. We do it by listening to, translating and studying articles drawn from French TV and radio, newspapers and other sources. We meet on Tuesday evenings at the Mount Pleasant Centre on Sharrow Lane. You are welcome, whatever you standard. For more information call Gerald (2301992) or Julie (2305158).

MAKE YOUR OWN GARMENTS: WITH A PERFECT FIT AND UNIQUE STYLING. Dressmaking classes Held at the Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11. The classes are suitable for all abilities. Learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment. Run by Jo Owen a tutor with considerable experience in garment construction who will guide you through many dressmaking techniques. Tuesday 7-9pm and Thursdays 2-4 pm. Cost £70 for six classes. Tel. 0114 2303030. joowen10@hotmail.com

THE URGE TO DRAW: Drawing courses, workshops and one to one tuition. Sessions are held in central Sheffield at Exchange Place Studios. Ideal for people who wish to: - Re-kindle their passion for drawing - Develop a range of skills and techniques - Learn in a relaxed and informal atmosphere - Strengthen their drawing for further study. DBS (CRB) Checked with experience of working with all ages and levels including students with special educational needs. For more information, please visit: www.theurgetodraw.co.uk

Anna-Mercedes Wear Ceramic Classes: Ceramic Workshops: Weekly Wednesday Morning Hand-building Classes. Classes are held in Anna-Mercedes’ purpose built Eco Studio at Manor Oaks. Come and learn a variety of hand building and modelling techniques, work from your own ideas or follow structured projects, demonstrations and 1:1 tuition in small classes. No experience necessary, beginners and advanced welcome. Taking bookings for the next block now, so please contact me if you would like a place. Wednesdays 10am - 12.30pm. Booking in blocks of 4 weeks at £60.00 (£15p/session). Spaces are limited so booking is essential. For more information and/or to secure your place contact anna-mercedes@virginmedia.com. Manor Oaks Studios, 389 Manor Lane, Sheffield S21UL. (Free Parking).

Health On A Plate Nutrition Course: suitable for everyone! No prior knowledge needed or homework required. 8 x 3 hour modules over 4 weeks. Tuesday evenings, 6-9pm and Saturday 2-5pm. Fabulous knowledge & lots of delicious food for you to taste, make and share, creating health for yourself and your family. Learn about hydration, the positives and negatives of wheat, dairy, good fats, bad fats, purposeful supplementation and so much more. Find out exactly what will work for you. (If you’re a healthcare professional CPD hours can be applied for). Cost £285. 10% early bird discount and payment terms available. More details on web: www.newlifenutrition.co.uk <http://newlifenutrition.co.uk/>. email: clare@newlifenutrition.co.uk <mailto:clare@newlifenutrition.co.uk> or call: 07860788537.

Dressmakers Workshop: Classes held in: Dressmaking & Creative Development‐ Speed Tailoring‐Design & Pattern Cutting‐Textile Art. 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield, S35 4LU. Class days are: Tuesday Evenings, time 7pm – 9pm. Morning Classes: Wednesday/Friday/Saturday, times: 10am – 12 noon. ‘Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Event’: Every Saturday: £25. (Computerize Machines £45). Telephone: 0114 2846868. Email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

New Digital Photography evening course: An eight week course based at Silverdale School. NOW BOOKING 1 to 1 digital photography lessons also available. Please see the website for booking and payment details and a detailed itinerary. www.greenfoxphotography.co.uk greenfoxphotography@gmail.com Mobile - 07758193741.

INSIGHT MEDITATION: First Tuesday and third Thursday evening each month at the Quaker Meeting House, St James’ Street, S1. 7.15 - 9.15. Details on www.sheffieldinsightmeditation,org.uk

Painting and Drawing water colour class for beginner’s/improver’s learn the basics from experienced artist/teacher Pamela Marshall. A small friendly class offering individual attention, demonstration’s and handouts to help build confidence. Places available on Wednesday morning. Please ring 0114 2748635 for more information and to book your place.

Sewing machines for beginners: find your way around a sewing machine and be able to use the standard stitches and feet. Bring your own sewing machine (or borrow one from the tutor) at a half day workshop in Sheffield 11, or tutor can come to you, to suit your availability. For more information call Helen on 0796 7119591 This would make an ideal gift, hand crafted gift vouchers are available.

Sheffield Amateur Radio Club: If you would like to obtain your radio license, visit Sheffield Amateur Radio Club, Transport Club, Meadowhead, Norton, Sheffield, S8 7RH. Monday nights. Training is free. Everyone Welcome. For more info visit www.sheffieldarc.org.uk

Ecclesall Art Group: new members required and welcome, relaxed atmosphere, beginners to any level, all mediums with tutor to hand. We meet Tuesday evenings 7-9 pm at Banner Cross Methodist Church Hall. For further information please contact Dave on 0114 2219655.

Drawing Class for Adults: The sessions are designed to enable students to both work from observation (basic observational skills taught) but also to develop and create more personal and expressive drawings. 8 week course costs £72. Tuesdays 7.15 - 9.15pm. Classes are supportive and friendly. Please contact: ellie@thelittleartstudio.co.uk or text 07941699950. We use a wide range of materials and techniques. All materials are included (also drinks and biscuits). All abilities very welcome!

Sheffield Socialist Choir: invites singers of all voices to join us. You don’t have to be experienced, there are no auditions. We rehearse and perform songs from across the globe that promote and defend freedom for oppressed people and demand social justice. We have recently been developing repertoire about the NHS, Climate Change, Palestine and Austerity. We are keen for people to bring new ideas and commitments. Rehearsals every Thursday, from 7.30pm at St Mary’s Community Centre, Bramall Lane. Please contact Hilary on 0114 2586824 for further info.

Knit & Natter at Dressmakers Workshop: first Saturday of the month, time 12 noon till 2pm. Come along and share your knitting and crocheting skills with beginners. All are welcome. Donation towards local charities for the social circle.

Free self-help group for people suffering from anxiety: Wednesday evenings 6.30 - 8.30pm and Thursday mornings 10 - 12. At the Quaker Meeting House St James St Sheffield. Meetings are open to anyone suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, OCD. No Panic Sheffield is a voluntary organisation and the groups are run by a trained volunteer. For more information about No Panic Sheffield visit www.nopanicsheffield.org.uk

Canadian Literature: a weekly course until Easter. Wed mornings in Sheffield town centre. Small, friendly group of over 50’s. For details phone AgeUK Sheffield on 0114 2502850 or Jenny King on 0114 2366225.

Sheffield Print Workshop: Classes for all beginner and professional. Offering workshops in Non-toxic etching, Woodcut and engraving, Lino cut, Collagraph and photo-etch. Workshops every Tuesday and Wednesday evenings All day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Classes from as little as £5 an hour All supported by experienced and award winning artist Peter York at his home workshop. Tel 07749216291.

Bents Green Singers: invites new members, either altos or sopranos, to join friendly group for female voices. Traditional, old pop and songs from musicals. Meets Tuesdays 2.15 - 3.45pm at Bents Green Methodist Church Hall, Ringinglow Road S11 7PU. Contact 0114 2366318 for more information.

Making & Altering Clothes & Soft Furnishings: 6 weeks Thursdays at Hope Valley College, Castleton Road, Hope, 6.45 – 9.15pm. To book a place/for more info Tel. 01433 620662.

Hallamshire Archaeological: and Historical Association has started delivering adult education classes throughout South Yorkshire and Derbyshire. We teach a range of topics from Ancient and Biblical History right through to the First and Second World Wars. For more information please see our website at www.hallamshirehistory.com or contact Pete on 07972848946 or email hallamshire.history@gmail.com

Gluten Free Baking Course: one day Gluten Free baking class, which will focus on inspiring gluten free bakes that coeliacs and non coeliacs can enjoy. During the course you will learn a variety of techniques including how to make bread, pastry, brioche and cakes. Call Helen on 0796 7119591.

The Sheffield Tinnitus Association: Self help group for people with tinnitus/ringing in the ears.

Monthly meetings in Sheffield. Contact us 01142396708 and 01709372450.

OIL PAINTING WORKSHOPS learn how to paint in the ‘wet on wet’ oil painting technique by a certified Bob Ross Instructor. One Day Workshops are held in the Garden Studio, Bridge Street, Killamarsh. S21 1AH. At each class you will be taught a set painting, step-by-step, and at the end of the class you take home your completed painting. All materials are included. Absolutely no previous experience or ability required. No drawing or sketching involved. 10am-4pm. For more information call Keith 0114 2513164 www.pictureparade.co.uk

Baptism Teaching: Thinking about ‘Adult Baptism? Come along and learn more. We have a six Week course, led by an elder within the Church. Very informal. Sheffield Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield. S10 2FB. Wednesdays at 6.30pm. Free course, all welcome! Tel: 0114 252 1155.

Hen Bridal & Baby Shower and Birthday parties. Helen Moyes, textile & mixed media artist, can host sewing & crafting events tailored to your requirements. Make bunting for a wedding, a patchwork & applique quilt for the happy couple or new arrival, have a great time crafting and chatting. For more information call Helen on 0796 7119591.

Dressmaking classes: held at the Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Sheffield, S11. The classes are suitable for all abilities. Learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment. I will guide you through many dressmaking techniques using my extensive experience in garment construction. Tuesday 7-9 pm and Thursdays 2-4 pm. Cost £70 for six classes. Tel 0114 2303030 or joowen10@hotmail.com

Social Media Course: 1 to 1 course tailored to promoting a business, charity or club (K Perkins 07971 881251).

Handmade in Netheredge Workshops: Make Your Own Signature Perfume, opportunity to create and blend your own unique fragrance while learning about the history of perfume, experience a range of exotic oils and discover how they are blended into exquisite fragrance. You will take away two 4ml bottles of E.D.T. and a stylish 30ml bottle of eau de Parfum; Fused Glass one-day introduction to glass fusing, chance to experiment with materials and techniques to produce stunning effects on glass, making dichroic glass jewellery, coasters, dishes or freestanding sculptures, all glass and materials provided; Precious Metal Clay, full day workshop where you will design and create silver jewellery using PMC, learn the basic techniques of handling, shaping, texturing, stone setting, firing and finishing jewellery to a professional standard; all held in Nether Edge studio (each £65. includes lunch or tea, contact Alison Zwaard on 07947002527 for dates and booking, www.handmadeinnetheredge.co.uk).

Over 50’S Activity/Mobility and Social Drop-In: Walkley Community Centre, Fir Street (off South Road), Walkley, Mondays, 1.30pm-3pm (£1 per session).

New Light Support Group: for mums suffering with postnatal depression, informal drop in to meet other mums and have a cuppa, Hallam Children’s Centre, Thursdays, 9.30am-11.30am. Other groups in Lowedges, Wybourn and High Green (www.sheffieldlight.co.uk.).

Sheffield 050 Friendship Centre: organised by the Oddfellows Friendly Society, a network of friends, mostly over 50 or active retired, who get together for a wide range of social events, outings, holidays etc open to both members and non-members, Oddfellows House (01709 838673 or e-mail Paul.Eyre@oddfellows.co.uk).

Rotary Club of Sheffield: come and have a look at the largest voluntary society in the world, Royal Victoria Hotel, Monday, 6.15pm for 6.30pm start (www.sheffieldrotary.co.uk for more information).

Sheffield Rotaract Club: voluntary organisation for 18-30 year olds, come and meet people, try new activities, and make a difference to your local community, meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at Psalter Tavern, Psalter Road, 7.30pm (www.rotaract.org.uk).

Exciting Sports, Social and Networking Events Club: covering Sheffield and Derbyshire (07920 808195, tracey@mysocialevents.co.uk, www.mysocialevents.co.uk).

IVC Sheffield: long established voluntary network, part of a national group, seeks new members who want to experience more social and cultural events in and around Sheffield (0777 9876422).

Sheffield Vegetarian Group: small group goes for monthly walks of about four miles and also meets on the last Saturday of the months at Blue Moon Cafe, St James Row, 10.45am-12.45pm (Jenni 07929831866).

Sheffield Fibromyalgia Self Help Group: voluntary organisation which provides information, advice and support for FMS sufferers throughout the local area, meets monthly, Quaker Meeting House, St James Street (www.sheffieldfms.org.uk).

National Women’s Register: Dronfield branch meets fortnightly in members’ houses for a wide range of discussion topics and there is also a book club, lunch club and walking club. New members are always welcome (www.nwrdronfield.co.uk).

Supporting Partners in Need Group: Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, every Tuesday, 7pm-9pm (07949057949).

Hallamshire Round Table: social network for males aged 18 to 45, all walks of life, all sorts of events (www.facebook.com/hallamshire.roundtable, or text 0791 7354826).

The Sheffield Dating Site: make friends and find dates and lovers online (www.sheffieldonlinedating.com).

Biblical History classes: every Monday morning, 10.30am to noon, The Queen’s Head pub,

Tutor, Lloyd Powell £6 each session All welcome For further info call 01142334744.

Cookery Courses for Foodies: wide range of courses in Thai, Indian, Italian, Vegetarian, Fish, Masterclass and a new Cook and Dine, Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell (www.hartingtons.com).

Art Workshops: something for everyone - drawing, painting in watercolour, acrylic, mixed media plus private lessons, beginners welcome (contact hazel_lale@yahoo.co.uk, www.hazellale.co.uk, 2366031).

WICAT: Women in Construction, Arts and Technology are running free weekly sessions for women with a tutor on hand to answer any computer questions. Sessions are informal, and the content is guided by the women who come along Women’s Construction Centre, 21 Buckenham Street, Tuesdays, 10am – 1pm during term (contact Cathy at WICAT on 0114 272 5360 to find out more or see www.wicat.org.uk).

BASIC IT: free course for the beginner who wishes to learn the basic knowledge of using a computer starting with how to send emails and how to get on line, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Fridays, 3pm-4.30pm (2521155).

Make Your Own Garments With A Perfect Fit And Unique Styling: classes suitable for all abilities. to learn how to adapt a pattern to fit you and create an exclusive well fitted garment, run by experienced tutor Jo Owen, Stitched up and Fleeced studio, Nethergreen Road, Tuesday, 7pm-9pm and Thursdays, 2pm-4pm (£70 for six classes, 2303030 joowen10@hotmail.com).

Literacy and Numeracy Sessions: held at the Centre, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, every Friday. 10am – 12 (Rosie 07973411059).

Furniture Making: City & Guilds Diploma 2.5 days per week (Mon Tues & Wed morn). Learn hand skills, wood machining, design, technical drawing, health & safety, timber technology, Sheffield City College, Granville Road, (2602600, www.sheffcol.ac.uk)

DIY/Joinery for Women: learn how to fix to walls, put up shelves ,fit hinges and locks, use power tools, Sheffield City College, Granville Road, Fridays 9.30am-3.15pm, 12 weeks (£150/ £135 advance, 2602600, www.sheffcol.ac.uk).

Raising Awareness: slowing down our perceptions, finding our passion in life through creative activities and thought experiments inspired by the insights of Rudolf Steiner, 78, Cherry Tree Road, Nether Edge, Mondays, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Computers For Everyday Life: free classes, GMB Office, Norfolk Street, Fridays, 10am to noon; Crystal Peaks Library, Peaks Square, Wednesdays, 10am to noon (2500613 to book place). Computers at Home: free tuition for people in South West area of Sheffield who are housebound or have mobility problems (Maxine 2500613).

Stitched Up and Fleeced Studio: City & Guilds and other courses in Textiles, Design, Embroidery, Felt Making and Fashion. Lead tutor Sue Lancaster BA Hons. Embroidery, PGCE Art, FSDC. Stitched Up and Fleeced Studio, Nethergreen (07879424989 or email stitchedupandfleeced@live.co.uk).

Public Speaking courses: learn dynamic and powerful approaches that help overcome fear, transform speaking confidence and ability, inspire an audience with your message, range of courses weekend or weeknights, including group and one to one coaching (email bill@publicspeakingacademy.co.uk or call 0782 333 8347 for more information).

Learn Computing in your Local Library: for those wanting a basic introduction to using computing, classes available in your local library (ring HDT 2500613 for details).

Dressmakers Workshop: enrolling for the following 10-week classes - Dressmaking & Creative Development, Speed Tailoring, Textile Art, Design & Pattern Cutting.,Tuesday evenings, Wednesdays and Friday morning, and new class on Saturdays; to suit all, from beginners to advanced, students, Dressmakers Workshop, Wortley Road, Saturdays, 2pm-4pm (2846868, email dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com).

Career Circles: Inova Consultancy offer fully-funded career coaching to help those out of work or in education build up their soft skills to enter the labour market successfully, limited opportunities available now in Sheffield (book a place: admin@inovaconsult.com, 2799091, www.inovaconsult.com).

Creative Edge Phase 2 Adult Learning Courses: project that champions inclusion and community within the city centre through the creative arts with free courses ranging from Creative Writing, African Dance Fusion, Photography to Creative Writing and Drumming. All abilities and backgrounds welcome, Sheffield Cathedral (full programme details, www.sheffieldcathedral.org).

Your Art:, space where beginners and those who are more experienced can meet in a relaxed environment and enjoy the pleasure of art, paint and paper supplied, advice given on request, Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Wednesday and Thursday, 1pm-3pm.

Jewellery Day Workshop / Evening Classes: learn how to make lovely silver jewellery using traditional techniques, either t introduction or refresher course with maximum of six students allowing lots of one-to-one support (for more information and dates contact: Victoria on 07973 679062 or 01142525880 or info@victoriakershaw.com).

City and Guilds Feltmaking Level 2: experiments and developments through traditional and contemporary processes to design and make 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional items in felt, Stitched Up and Fleeced Studio, Nethergreen, Thursdays, 9am to noon (judeshore@sky.com or stitchedupandfleeced@live.co.uk).

Cathie’s Classes: daytime sewing classes for all skill levels. Small friendly classes where you can adapt patterns to your own design, fit clothes to your body shape and learn sewing techniques, bring your own dressmaking project and be guided through the process. Hagglers Corner, Queens Road, Mondays and Thursdays, 10am - 12, 12.30pm -2.30pm (booking knitting essential, 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com).

Nutrition Courses: suitable for all, learning how to improve health, increase energy and vitality and achieve the right individual weight, eight three-hour modules over four weeks, no previous knowledge or homework is required, small group, maximum of eight, evening and afternoon dates now available (£250, www.newlifenutrition.co.uk, 07860 788537).

Computer Sessions for Beginners: learn how to send emails, access the Internet, etc, Sharrow Community Forum, South View Road, Sharrow, Wednesdays, 9am-4pm, Fridays, 9am-1pm (2500613/ 2508384).

Free Beginners Computer Training: introducing computers and word processing and the Internet at free courses designed for anyone who has no knowledge of using computers, BBC Sheffield, Shoreham Street, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays all day, 9.30am to 5pm, half days Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am to 12. Enrolments at 9.15am.

Puppy School Courses: fun, informal, positive and educational six-week training courses for puppies from 11-20 weeks of age, children welcome, qualified and Accredited instructor and behaviourist, member of the APDT. Kennel Club Listed and approved by vets and rescue centres (Victoria 2747665, www.peopleanddogs.co.uk).

Clay Club at Planet Pot: learn how to sculpt clay and make soap dishes, flower pots, dip and fruit bowls and lots more, at Hangingwater Road, Nether Green, and Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge (£48 for six-week course including all materials, 2306479/ 2587402, email jon@planetpot.co.uk or kate@planetpot.co.uk, www.planetpot.co.uk).

Craft Club: knitting, stitching and crochet in a relaxed creative atmosphere, suitable for all ages and abilities, Millennium Gallery, Mondays, 10.30am–12.30pm (free, no need to book).

NCT Antenatal Courses: in Central, North, West and South East Sheffield to help explore choices around labour, birth and parenting in small, interactive classes where new parents can share experiences, find out about local maternity services, learn practice skills for labour and parenting. Also now running new Relax, Stretch and Breathe classes in Sheffield (0844 243 6852, e-mail bookings7b@nct.org.uk, www.nct.org.uk/confidence).

Lip Reading classes: St Mary’s Church, South Road, Walkley, Mondays, 10am-12; Stocksbridge Library, Thursdays, 9.30am-11.30am and 12.15pm-2.15pm (07717742483).

Want to learn Dutch?: experienced, qualified tutor, native Dutch speaker, offers courses at all levels, daytime or evening (email dinxdejong@googlemail.com, 2680312).

Creative Textile Classes: experiment and have fun with a range of materials, fabrics and threads, Ecclesall Parish Rooms, Ringinglow Road, Thursdays 1pm-3pm (£6 per session, 2962752 or email helensadler47@hotmail.co.uk).

Textiles Classes in Sharrow: weekly classes in contemporary crochet and contemporary embroidery and applique, specialist and introductory, Saturday: introduction to Afghan blanket crochet stitch, (email ruthie_ford@hotmail.com or 07842757379, www.ruthiefordworkshops.blogspot.com).

Feltmaking and Textiles: now booking for weekend, evening and private workshops, Studio 2, The Butcher Works, Arundel Street, also weekday Creative Craft workshops specialising in a variety of art, craft and design based activities for people with learning disabilities, physical and sensory impairments (www.textileworkshops.co.uk or email louise@louisebroad.co.uk).

Drawing for Beginners: learn the five basic skills to create realistic drawings and develop creativity in a fun and supportive class, Planet Pot, Hangingwater Road, Nether Green (2306479) or Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge (2587402), Mondays 6.30pm-8pm (£40 for five-week course, materials included, www.planetpot.co.uk email jon@planetpot.co.uk or kate@planetpot.co.uk).

Boney Fido Dog Training: 1-2-1 training and courses: Perfect Pups; Basic obedience (indoor & follow-on outdoor); Agility; Clicker, & Retrieving. Venues: Trinity Church, S11 Wednesdays; St Augustine’s, S11 Fridays; Sportsman Inn, S10, Saturdays (booking essential, call Liz 2517148, www.boneyfidodogs.co.uk.

Self Protection classes, Ronin Self Protection Systems, BCA (British Combat Association) affiliated club, The Source, near Meadowhall, Tuesday and Friday, 7.15pm to 8.45pm (£6 per lesson/ reduced block booking rates, first lesson is free, then michaelkeys1@googlemail.com).

Relationship Help: qualified and experienced Relationship and Sex Therapist (Carol on 07773 844864 or email carol@syntrarelationships.co.uk (£50 per one hour session).

A History of Sheffield Castle: with Ron Clayton, Manor Library, Ridgeway Road, Monday, 10.30-11.30am (free, but places must be booked in advance, 2037805 or email manor.library@sheffield.gov.uk).

Writing and Researching the First World War: bestselling novelist Hilary Green and military historian Tim Lynch give talk on their writing and research about First World War at event combining art and historical fact to present a unique insight on the conflict, Carpenter Room, Central Library, Tuesday, 2pm (free, but places must be booked in advance, 2734727, email centrallending.library@sheffield.gov.uk).

Are You a Frustrated Poet?: for those who would like to develop skills and confidence and get useful and supportive feedback on what they are writing or else would like to learn to write, or learn more about poetry and poets, in a community-based daytime group (velero@tiscali.co.uk, 2331355).

Sheffield Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Group: Old Queens Head, Pond Street, first and third Monday, 7.30pm.

Sheffield Writers Resource Centre: information and advice, Main Lending Library, Surrey Street, Wednesdays, 5.15pm-7.30pm (2734711).

Sheffield Writers’ Club: fortnightly informal meetings where visitors are welcome to join poets, novelists, short story writers, etc around the table and read their own work or just listen to what others have produced, receive helpful advice and feedback from like minded people, Quaker Meeting House, St James’ Street, alternate Mondays 2pm to 4pm, (£2 per session including refreshments, 2668641).

Baby-friendly Book Group: reading group for grownups where babies are welcome meeting in the Hunter’s Bar/Greystones area every 4-6 weeks for a relaxed and informal discussion about a book chosen by members of the group. (Rachel on 07941 454195 or at matthewandrachel@hotmail.co.uk).

Sheffield Rotary Club: meets for supper and/or speaker, offering good company and charity project involvement, all ages welcome, Holiday Inn Sheffield Victoria, every Monday 6.15pm (www.sheffieldrotary.co.uk, 3489241,email joseph.connor@hotmail.co.uk).

Art Over Fifties: friendly group with qualified tutor meets Monday mornings in Batemoor and Jordanthorpe Community Centre, all ability levels, beginners welcome, first lesson free, Carol: 2553881.

Sheffield Clandestine Cake Club: monthly bakeoffs - bake, taste and share for fun, friendly group welcomes new members and men who bake (K Perkins 07971 881251).

Stumperlowe (Fulwood) Probus in S10: for all retired and semi-retired business men and professionals a warm welcome for a coffee and chat before an interesting talk, Fulwood Christ Church Centre, Canterbury Avenue , Mondays, 10am (Peter Jackson, 2307322 , www.s10probus.co.uk).

Abbeydale Probus Club: retired and semi-retired men meet for friendship and talks by guest speakers, Abbeydale Sports Club, alternate Wednesday, 9.45am (2308201).

French Club, small self-help group meeting weekly to improve skills by listening to, translating and speaking French. The Beam Room, ShipShape Health and Wellbeing Centre, The Stables, Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, S11 8AE. Tuesdays, 7.00-9.00pm. For more information, phone 2301992, 2305158.

Looking For Freedom?: 12 Step programme to freedom from addiction with new Christian Based group whose steps are scripture related, not an AA Meeting, The Drop in Lounge, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Mondays, 7.30pm to 9pm (Steven, 2521155, 07412495132).