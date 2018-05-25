Man accused of killing Sheffield toddler due back in court next week

A 19-year-old man charged with the murder of a Sheffield toddler is due back in court next week, when he will be given the opportunity to apply for bail.

Martin Johnson appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning charged with the murder of 22-month-old tot, Erin Tomkins.

Erin Tomkins, aged 22-months, died of head injuries on Tuesday, May 22

District Judge, Paul Healey, told Johnson, of Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley that the charge was so serious it could only be dealt with at crown court.

Judge Healey sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court and remanded Johnson, who attended this morning's hearing dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans, into custody.

The teenager is scheduled to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, May 29 when he will be given the opportunity to apply for bail.

A plea hearing has also been set for June 22 this year.

Erin died of severe head injuries Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, May 22 after being taken there for treatment the previous day.