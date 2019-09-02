Man arrested following cannabis bust in Rotherham
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on producing cannabis in Rotherham as he attempted to flee the drugs set-up at a flat near Parkgate on Monday evening.
Rotherham North Neighbourhood Police said the arrest was made soon after they raided a cannabis set-up at a nearby location.
They tweeted: "Just about packed up ready to go at a cannabis set-up. Then a suspect climbs through the roof space from neighbouring property. He is arrested.
"And then we find a second cannabis set-up in the flat he came from with even more plants than the first one!!"