Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following attack in Barnsley

A man has been arrested following an attack in Barnsley.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has since been released by police under investigation.

Coniston Road, Barnsley

Just after 6pm on Tuesday October 16, a 28-year-old man was found in an Alleyway off Coniston Road, close to Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police in Barnsley say they are trying to determine what happened to him and are continuing to urge witnesses to come forward with any information.

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro, said: “If anyone has any information about the circumstances leading to the assault on Tuesday evening, or was witness to the attack, please do come forward and tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 786 of October 16.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.