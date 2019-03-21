Man charged over Sheffield screwdriver attack that left two with facial injuries is remanded into custody

A 23-year-old man has been remanded into custody, after appearing at court over a screwdriver attack at a Sheffield branch of Tesco that left two people with facial injuries.

Sakariya Mohammed, aged 23 of Grimesthorpe Road, Grimesthorpe appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning, charged with wounding, actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The scene at Tesco in Savile Street, Burngreave

Mohammed was charged in connection with an incident at Tesco on Savile Street, Burngreave, on Tuesday, March 19.

Magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and remanded Mohammed until his next scheduled court appearance on April 18.

Emergency services were called to the store just after 1.30pm after reports that a 58-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man had been attacked with a screwdriver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 435 of March 19, 2019.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.