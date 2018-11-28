Man hunted over theft of pet pug from Sheffield garden

A pet pug was stolen by a man who grabbed the dog from a garden in Sheffield.

The white pug, named Daisy, was in a pen in a garden in Greenhill when she was stolen.

A man grabbed her from her pen at around 10am on Friday, November 9 and Daisy has not been seen since.

CCTV images have been released of a man detectives believe could hold vital information about the theft.

Do you know this man?

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/165179/18.