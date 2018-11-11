Man wanted over Sheffield murder urged to ‘think of victim’s mum’, in video appeal

A man being sought by police over the murder of Kavan Brissett in Sheffield has been urged to ‘think of the victim’s mum’, in a new video appeal.

Mr Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

Ahmed Farrah is wanted by police in connection with the murder of Kavan Brissett in Sheffield

Detectives want to speak to 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who they believe may hold vital information about the killing, but they have so far been unable to track him down.

READ MORE: Man wanted over Sheffield murder is still on the run

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who is leading the investigation, has now published a video appeal urging him to hand himself in.

In it, she said: “Three months ago, 21-year-old Kavan Brissett was stabbed in Sheffield. He died in hospital a few days later.

Kavan Brissett

“As part of our ongoing investigation into his death, we recently released a picture of 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who we want to speak to in connection to Kavan’s murder.

READ MORE: Mum of Sheffield murder victim speaks publicly for first time

“It is vital we trace Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, and speak to him as part of our enquiries.

“He's from the Broomhall area of Sheffield but also has links to Cardiff. I would like to appeal directly to Farrah himself to get in touch with us.

“Mr Farrah, if you see this please contact police via 101.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend funeral of Sheffield stabbing victim Kavan Brissett, who ‘touched everyone’s hearts’

“I would ask you to think of Mr Brissett’s mum, who is so desperately seeking answers about what happened to her son.

“Someone knows where Farrah is or where he’s staying tonight, and I would ask them to contact us and to keep Kavan’s family in their minds.

“I’d also like to remind people who may be letting Farrah stay with them that they could be prosecuted for assisting an offender.

“Farrah knows we want to speak to him, so if you have any information about where he might be or have spoken to him recently please contact us straight away.

“If you do see him, we advise you not to approach him but to call 999 straight away.”

Anyone with information regarding Farrah's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.