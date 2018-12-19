Man with links to Sheffield recalled to prison

A man with links to Sheffield is being hunted by the police after being recalled to prison.

Liam Taffinder, aged 37, has been circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police but details of why he has been recalled to prison to serve out the remainder of a jail term instead of spending it on licence in the community have not been released the force.

Liam Taffinder

CRIME: Man suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in railway station attack in Sheffield

POLICE: Rotherham man arrested over plot to rape and and indecently assault girl under 16

Anyone who has seen Taffinder or knows where he might be should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 274 of December 19.

READ MORE: Police name two women killed in horror Woodhead Pass crash



Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.