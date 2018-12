A bus company says retail traffic around Meadowhall is causing severe delays to their services this afternoon.

First Bus say some services are being delayed by 55 minutes and others diverted entirely.

The number 72 is being from Meadowhall via the lower deck of the M1 South and the X1 is diverted in both directions via Meadowhall Road and Weedon Street (not Meadowhall Drive).

More to follow.