Men accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake appear at court

Four men accused of murdering Sheffield dad, Jarvin Blake, in a street stabbing carried out in broad daylight have appeared at court.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham were brought before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday, August 17) accused of killing Mr Blake on March 8 this year.

A 23-year-old man also suffered serious injuries during the incident but has since made a full recovery.

Walker is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the injuries he sustained.

Foster, Barker, Walker and Gray only spoke to confirm their name, age, address and nationality during the brief hearing.

Magistrates told the men they did not have the powers to deal with their case, and sent it to Sheffield Crown Court.

All four of the men were remanded into custody until their next scheduled appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, August 22 when they will be given the opportunity to apply for bail.

22-year-old Mr Blake was stabbed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This has and continues to be a complex and detailed investigation and I’d like to thank Jarvin’s friends and family for their support and patience while we’ve continued with our enquiries.

"I’d also like to thank members of the local community who have provided us with information so far and would continue to ask anyone who has information to get in touch with us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.