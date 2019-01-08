Missing Sheffield girl: Everything we know so far

As a teenage girl spends an 18th day missing from her home in Sheffield, here is what is known so far:

- Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on Christmas Eve, 2018.

Pamela Horvathova

COLLISION: Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Sheffield

- But the teenager was actually last seen in Sheffield three days earlier on Friday, December 18.

CRIME: Concern over violent threats in letter sent to Sheffield church

- The last confirmed sighting of the teen was in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall.

Pamela Horvathova

NATIONAL: Football coach facing sex abuse trial killed in road crash

- When she was last seen she was wearing a long-sleeved, red Primark crop top, blue jeans and new black trainers.

It is thought that she was also wearing a black pullover top, with a white logo and white stripes down the sleeves.

- Pamela no bag or other belongings with her.

- The teenager has short, dark brow hair which has some blonde running through the ends.

- Police officers searching for Pamela are said to be ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.

- South Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday that officers are following up reports of two potential sightings.

- Pamela is believed to have friends in Pitsmoor.

-Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.