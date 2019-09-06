More than 630 Sheffield Council staff dismissed or disciplined in five years

Sheffield Town Hall

The number of staff dismissed had nearly doubled in 2018, the most recent year for which figues are available, according to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Between 2012 and 2017 a total of 639 staff faced disciplinary action, with more than 260 losing their job entirely.

In 2018, 78 people were dismissed. Reasons given included health capability (64), gross misconduct (7), failure to report for duty (2) and incapability (2).

Breakdown of figures

All councillors have a code of conduct which they have to abide by.

Earlier this year, in June, a council report into fraud showed that a ‘number of staff’ were sacked for things including lying on expense claims and timesheets, falsely claiming benefits, misusing council vehicles and inappropriately using the internet during work time.

Officers said 65 cases had been investigated in 2019 so far but they did not reveal how many were dismissed or disciplined as a result.

The council was approached for comment.

Total number dismissed each year

2018: 78

2017: 40

2016: 40

2015: 39

2014: 35