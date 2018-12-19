Motorcyclist punched police officer and hit a second with bike in Barnsley street

A biker who punched one police officer and deliberately rode his bike into another in Barnsley is on the run.

Officers were injured after attempting to speak to the rider of a burgundy Honda Varadero motorcycle at Pall Mall in Barnsley town centre at around 2pm on Friday, December 14.

The motorcyclist initially stopped but as officers started to speak to him he punched one of them in his face.

The biker rode off and as another officer attempted to stop him, he aimed his bike at the bobby, injuring his arm and leg.

The bike sped off down Harborough Hills and later that day failed to stop for officers in Royston.

CCTV images have been issued of a man they want to trace.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 423 of the December 14.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.