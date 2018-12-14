Motorway smash leads to closure of two lanes between Meadowhall and Sheffield exits

A collision on the M1 this morning has led to the closure of two lanes between the Meadowhall and Sheffield exits.

Lanes one and two are closed on the southbound stretch between junctions 34 for Meadowhall and 33 for Sheffield.

Two lanes on the M1 near Sheffield are closed this morning following a collision

Traffic is passing in lanes three and four.

No other details have yet been released.

