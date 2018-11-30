Music of legendary Joni Mitchell in Sheffield

The music of the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter, Joni Mtchell, will be given top billing when musicians pay tribute to her at the Greystones pub in Sheffield on December 14.

The songbook of Joni Mitchell is wide ranging. It was a tribute to her musical legacy that when her 75th birthday was celebrated in October it brought out a galaxy of stars in Los Angeles.

And her music and timeless songs will be dipped into by a new band dedicated to playing her music live.

The tribute performers of Both Sides Now will be playing and singing some of Joni Mitchell’s best-known songs, including Big Yellow Taxi, Woodstock and Blue.

The group features a range of talented musicians who have played alongside well known and admired artists such as Ruby Turner, Badly Drawn Boy, Corinne Bailey-Rae, Don Henley and Climax Blues Band.

The musical group Both Sides Now was created after a chance meeting between singer Sarah Miller (pictured) and keyboard player and musical director, Aidan Goldstraw.

Speaking about the chance meeting between the two musicians, Aidan said: “During a brief conversation, we discovered we were both huge Joni Mitchell fans. I had long dreamed of putting together a band playing her material and with Joni herself no longer able to perform due to her advancing years, the time felt right to keep this wonderful music centre-stage in a live performance setting.”

He added: ““We’re not your usual tribute act – while we are respectful of the source material, we try to inject it with the spontaneity and creativity which always marked Joni’s own live performances.

“This is our first year of touring the show and we’ve been both amazed and delighted by the uniformly positive feedback we’ve been getting from Joni’s UK fan base.”

Eight-time Grammy winner Mitchell, who is recovering from a brain aneurysm she suffered in 2015, made a rare public appearance to blow out the candles on her cake at ‘Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration’ in Los Angeles.

The stellar line-up of artists who came out to perform covers of Joni Mitchell’s songs over two nights included Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos, Seal, Brandi Carlile and Rufus Wainwright.

Also toasting her achievements were the likes of Cameron Crowe, Tom Hanks, Lily Tomlin and Jake Gyllenhaal.

This showed the depth of feeling towards Joni Mithchell and the high regard for her music and the admiration her fellow artists and others in show business hold for her.

Now people have the chance to admire the music of Joni Mitchell in Sheffield and find out why she is so well liked.