'I thought we had resisted this hysteria' - drivers speak out as petrol stations in Sheffield packed by panic buyers

At a Jet petrol station in Crookes, cars were queuing out onto the road as drivers rushed to fill up amid a spate of panic buying that has swept the country.

Motorists have been asked not to fill up outside their normal routine as fears of fuel shortages grow, blamed on a lack of HGV drivers.

At Jet petrol station John Gallacher, from Walkley, said: “ I am quite surprised to see the panic, I think you have to resist it. I thought we had resisted this hysteria in Sheffield.”

garages across Sheffield are reportedly busier than usual.

John explained that he was topping his car up as he would normally do and was not panic buying fuel. He added: “This panic is only going to exacerbate the problem.”

It is believed that areas with the fewest petrol stations will be hit hardest by shortages and panic buying. Official figures show how many petrol stations are in each constituency in the UK, rounded to the nearest five.

Sheffield Hallam and Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough are the Sheffield constituencies with the least petrol stations – they both have two or fewer.

The national average is six petrol stations per constituency. Heeley, Sheffield Centra, and Sheffield South East each have three to seven petrol stations, which is about average.

Eddy De Brouwer, from Crosspool, said: “I went to Tesco garage on Fulwood Road but it was so busy I didn’t bother trying to fill up. It seems it is busier than normal.

“They are reassuring us that there is plenty of petrol but can you trust them. Seeing how busy it is I wouldn’t let my car run into the red now.”

It is reported that several petrol stations across the country have had to close because there are not enough HGV drivers deliver supplies of fuel.

David Stubbs, from Ranmoor, also tried to fill up his car at the Tesco garage on Fulwood Road and said that he was surprised that Jet wasn’t even busier.

