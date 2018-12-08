No charges over gunpoint robbery at Sheffield post office

Nobody has been charged over an armed robbery at a Sheffield post office, where raiders threatened terrified staff with a gun.

Manor Park post office was targeted by two people, who stole a huge amount of cash before making their getaway on a motorbike.

Manor Park post office (pic: Google)

A 25-year-old man and a boy, aged 17, were arrested and quizzed over the robbery, which took place on November 20 last year.

But South Yorkshire Police confirmed the investigation has now concluded with no charges made against anyone.

The robbers, one of whom was wearing a black motorcycle helmet and the other with a scarf covering his face, struck at around 5pm at the post office at Manor Top Centre that day.

One of them reportedly threatened staff with what was believed to be a black handgun.

The pair, both of whom were clad in black, escaped on a sports motorbike, described as gold or bronze coloured.

No one was injured in the raid.