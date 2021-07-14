Ten free or cheap activities in Sheffield to bust school holiday boredom

Finding new ideas which don’t cost a fortune to keep the children entertained can be a challenge, especially after having them at home so often over the last year thanks to the Covid-10 lockdowns.

Thinking ahead, doing a bit of research and creating a plan or timetable of activities to keep the kids occupied can help to take some of the stress out of this time.

Read on for fun ideas from Christians Against Poverty which you could try and enjoy a stress-free summer holiday with the family.

Playing tennis on indoor court.

Get outdoors

We’ve all experienced the blessing that is the great outdoors during the lockdown, and with the weather looking good at the moment, getting out and about over the summer is a no brainer.

In Sheffield we have so many beautiful parks and the Peak District is just a short train/bus ride away.

Make packed lunches and take the kids on a nature hike.

Drawing art class outdoors.

There are activity sheets you can download online to help get the kids hunting.

Some recommended places to visit include the Longshaw estate just outside Sheffield, which is perfect for a walk, checking out nature and enjoying great Peak District views.

You can also find out more about Sheffield’s 800 parks or green spaces using the Sheffield Parks Project app, which is free.

Create a treasure hunt in the garden or check out geocaching.com – both fun activities for zero cost.

Outdoors in the fresh air.

Get in touch with your local Friends of park group and take part in a community litter pick – the blight of littering has been a huge issue in Sheffield recently, and playing your part in keeping the city clean can make a difference as well as being enjoyable.

Get together with friends and organise a mini sports day followed by a group picnic.

Get crafty

For those days when the weather isn't too great, it’s good to have some ideas of activities you can do indoors.

If you’re planning a mini sports day, get the kids making medals, score sheets, and maybe some bunting out of leftover fabric.

Kids often have their own unique sense of style so customising their old clothes can be a fun way to let their creativity loose.

This can be enjoyable for kids of all ages – and adults too! Search for upcycling tips online to make the most of this free activity.

Clearing out old clothes can also get the whole family involved, and there are several Sheffield organisations which allow people to swap clothes or pass them on to people in need.

Sharewear Sheffield is one, visit https://sharewearclothingscheme.org/sheffield-centre/ for more information on making a donation.

Get the kids making temporary tattoos out of paper, perfume and water – you’ll find loads of tutorial videos on YouTube to show you how.

Get adventuring

With many places reopening with limited numbers, it pays to plan a trip in advance. Theme parks and zoos can be an expensive day out for a family, but there are ways to cut some of the costs.

Travel by train. Check out daysoutguide.co.uk/uk-days-out for various deals which are available through the year.

Look out for discount vouchers on products in the supermarket.

Bring the zoo to you with Chester Zoo’s official YouTube channel. Create that fun adventure vibe by setting up a blanket in the living room and having a picnic lunch.

Visit some of the free animal parks/farms in Sheffield such as Heeley City Farm or Graves Animal Park, both have a great array of animals to see and learn about as a family.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a UK charity with over 580 services across the country delivering debt counselling, money management education, job clubs, life skills groups and more.