Over three-quarters of Sheffield schools are rated as outstanding or good by Ofsted

More than three-quarters of Sheffield schools are rated as outstanding or good – despite the city being historically underfunded.

Out of all the 175 schools in Sheffield, 18 per cent have been judged as outstanding by Ofsted and 61 per cent are rated as good.

But seven are inadequate, the worst rating for a school, while a further 29 have been judged as requires improvement, according to official figures from the education watchdog.

The figures have been revealed amid a growing funding crisis in Sheffield which could see staff losing their jobs, class sizes increased and a schools cutting down to four-and-a-half weeks.

The Government’s new national funding formula, aimed at redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas, helps the situation a little and will lead to an overall increase in funding for Sheffield by 2020/21.

But headteachers are struggling to balance their budgets over the next few years.

More than 8,000 have signed an online petition The Star and Sheffield Telegraph calling on the Government to redress the funding situation.

According to the latest inspection reports as of October 31, out of the city’s 27 secondary schools, five are rated outstanding, 12 as good, six require improvement and four have been judged inadequate.

The number of outstanding rated schools is above the average for Yorkshire and the Humber.

Sheffield has the same number of schools that are inadequate or require improvement now, as there were five years ago.

However, no schools have been judged as inadequate since spring 2017 and all inspections this year have rated schools as good or outstanding.

Across England, 21 per cent of schools were classed as outstanding, 65 per cent good, 11 per cent requires improvement and three per cent were ranked inadequate.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for education and skills said: “Teachers are doing fantastic work across the city, and I think it is commendable that Ofsted recently concluded that nearly two thirds of Sheffield schools do not require any improvement.

“However Sheffield schools are in urgent need of improved funding, and this is currently reflected in the results of the Ofsted report.

“We know that Sheffield schools would be more than £18 million better off if the Government had listened to demands to speed-up the implementation of the new funding formula.

“With difficult budgetary constraints some schools are falling short of what we, or Ofsted, would expect.

“However we will continue to do everything we can to work with these schools to deliver the required improvements, and we will continue to demand that government give more to local schools to deliver the right education for every child across the city.”

A Department for Education said in a statement, where pupils are not receiving a good education ‘we will not hesitate to take action, either through the offer of support or intervention, as appropriate’.

The statement added: "There are 1.9 million more children in good and outstanding schools compared to 2010. This represents 86 per cent of children, compared to just 66 per cent in 2010.

“The number of schools that are rated inadequate or requires improvement has decreased since 2010, going down from 32 per cent to 14 per cent in March of this year."